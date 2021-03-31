TEMISKAMING SHORES, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is funding 68 new homes for seniors in Temiskaming Shores.

Today, Parliamentary Secretary Adam Vaughan, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), alongside the Honourable Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Nipissing–Temiskaming, Carman Kidd, Mayor of Temiskaming Shores and President and Chairman of the Temiskaming Shores Seniors' Housing Corporation, and Jeff Laferriere, Deputy Mayor of Temiskaming Shores, announced $13.6 million in federal funding for the Temiskaming Shores Seniors Centre.

With this funding, the Temiskaming Shores Seniors Centre will provide 68 new homes, which will allow seniors in the community to live more independently.

This funding is being delivered through CMHC's National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), which supports new construction and repairs of mixed-income and mixed-use affordable housing. The NHCF is a key pillar of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS).

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Seniors have contributed greatly to our country and continue to do their part by staying home. We need to ensure they remain safe and healthy, now more than ever. That's why this investment to support seniors in Temiskaming Shores is a priority for our government. This is the National Housing Strategy at work!" – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Seniors already have so much to worry about, whether it is paying bills, filling their prescriptions, and staying safe during the pandemic. That is why our Government's National Housing Strategy prioritizes those in the most housing need, including seniors. Today's announcement is a crucial step towards ensuring that Canadians from all walks of life have access to safe and affordable housing. Thanks to this funding, more seniors in Temiskaming Shores will be able to live independently and with pride." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Spadina–Fort York

"If we want to end chronic homelessness and alleviate core housing need, we need to invest in affordable housing in every corner of this country. It is the result of this mindset that we have supported the Temiskaming Shores Seniors Centre, and now 68 new homes for seniors to help them live in dignity, have been built right here in Temiskaming Shores." – The Honourable Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Nipissing–Temiskaming

"The mission of the Temiskaming Shores Seniors' Housing Corporation is to provide safe, secure, well-appointed homes for seniors, including affordable units for low-income seniors. Through collaboration with our funding partners and a tenant-focused approach, we help foster a caring community and a friendly neighbourhood where seniors can thrive. With the assistance of CMHC, we are now able to provide this much needed housing to our area." – Carman Kidd, the President and Chairman of the Temiskaming Shores Seniors' Housing Corporation.

"When all levels of government work together with Community stakeholders its projects like this that can come to fruition and provide such a critical need for our Community. Seniors are such a vital part of our Community and it is wonderful to see the Federal Government make such a huge investment in our community to support our seniors and bring the vision of the Temiskaming Shores Seniors Housing Corporation come to life." – Jeff Laferriere, Deputy Mayor of Temiskaming Shores

Quick facts:

Over $860,000 of the total loan under the NHCF will be forgivable.





of the total loan under the NHCF will be forgivable. 21 units in this project are affordable, at or below 80% of median market rent (MMR), and will be maintained for a period of 20 years.





30% of units will meet NHCF accessibility requirements, for a total of 21 units total.





The project aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve energy efficiency by 41% over the 2016 baseline.





With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.





, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.





will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.





Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $70+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home—this includes more than $12 billion committed through the 2020 Fall Economic Statement.

Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.





To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

