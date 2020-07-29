CORNER BROOK, NL, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Investing in innovative solutions in the forest sector will help combat the effects of climate change, create new opportunities for Canadian forest companies and help sustain good jobs for Canadians, especially as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, along with Gudie Hutchings, Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, today announced $442,035 for Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Limited to study bioeconomic diversification opportunities while minimizing risks related to the decline in demand for newsprint.

Corner Brook Pulp and Paper will look to diversify and expand its products, enabling the mill to continue accepting 100 percent locally-produced wood chips. This initiative would keep Newfoundland and Labrador's forest supply chain operating and provide surrounding communities with a source of employment, including 1,125 direct and indirect jobs in a variety of sectors such as transportation, equipment, and maintenance.

Funding for this project is provided through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program, which encourages the Canadian forest sector to implement unique technologies and produce new forest products for emerging markets. By investing in innovative forest sector technologies, we can provide greener solutions that will help tackle climate change and transition toward a low-carbon economy.

A healthy forest industry is essential to communities and workers across the country, as it provides economic benefits by creating and sustaining jobs. A competitive forest sector is important in a growing bioeconomy as we continue to invest in the forest sector's COVID-19 economic recovery. Our natural resource sectors are key to helping Canada recover from the pandemic.

"As the only remaining pulp and paper mill in Newfoundland and Labrador, Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Limited has an opportunity to grow and diversify with the changing markets, delivering economic and environmental benefits to the local community and surrounding region. This project demonstrates our government's commitment to supporting and improving the competiveness of the forest sector."

"This announcement will help our community thrive by providing and preserving jobs locally, all while ensuring our future remains focused on reducing carbon emissions."

"We are grateful to the Government of Canada for its funding through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program which will enable us to explore and develop innovative opportunities for our mill. This investment will support our diversification efforts in growing markets while continuing to work with locally sourced forestry products."

