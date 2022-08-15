GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The health and economic security of Canadians depend on having a healthy environment that supports a world rich in biodiversity. Earlier this summer, the Government of Canada confirmed it was stepping up to be the host country for the 15th Conference of the Parties (COP15) to the United Nations (UN) Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). This major international conference will be a landmark event for Canada, with thousands of delegates from around the world gathered in Montréal to take action on protecting nature and halting biological diversity loss.

Today, the Government of Canada is sharing core details on the conference. The dates of the conference have been set from December 7 to 19, 2022, and the location will be the Palais des congrès in Montréal. Furthermore, as of today, conference participants and delegates can access information about their participation found on the Convention on Biological Diversity website, including information on accommodation, side events, and exhibition booths.

The conference comes during a time of pressing urgency. Recent global assessments show that biodiversity is declining at a rate unprecedented in human history, with up to one million species at risk of extinction. Climate change is one of the main drivers of biodiversity loss.

The Government of Canada is making progress on its goals of protecting 25 percent of lands and waters by 2025, working towards 30 percent by 2030, with historic investments in Canada's network of protected areas. These areas are playing a vital role in helping to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, and contribute to the recovery of species at risk. The Government of Canada is working in partnership with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples by supporting Indigenous-led conservation initiatives, including the Guardians Program, and developing protected areas with co-management plans.

Quotes

"Hosting this major conference in Montréal presents Canada with a superb opportunity to demonstrate the value of protecting nature and species, done in full partnership with Indigenous leaders. As the details come together for the conference, our government will continue making the case to international partners that there is an urgent need to protect more nature and reverse the alarming loss of biodiversity worldwide. With delegates from around the world descending on Montréal, we can showcase the natural beauty of our country and our culture, while providing an important boost to our local economies."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The world cannot wait any longer to halt and reverse the decline of biodiversity, which threatens our global food, health and economic systems. I am thrilled that my hometown, Montréal, will host the international community as we come together to take action on conserving and protecting nature."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Quick facts

In 2005, the Palais des congrès in Montréal hosted the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change COP where over 10,000 participants marked the entry into force of the Kyoto Protocol.

With Montréal as the host to the Secretariat of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, Canada is excited to welcome the Conference and the world to Montréal. As with past UN conference location changes, the current COP15 Presidency will remain under China , as recognized by all members of the UN Convention.

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]