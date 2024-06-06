Canada Post to unveil stamp celebrating Elisapie, the first of the three in stamp series honouring Indigenous leaders

MONTREAL, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - On National Indigenous Peoples Day (June 21), Canada Post will issue a new set of stamps honouring three Indigenous leaders. Elisapie, Josephine Mandamin and Christi Belcourt will each be featured on a stamp in recognition of their environmental advocacy and championing the rights and cultures of their Inuit, First Nations and Métis communities.

Elisapie is an award-winning singer-songwriter, actor, director, producer and activist from Salluit, Nunavik, in northern Quebec. Singing and writing in Inuktitut, English and French, she has devoted her life to raising awareness of Inuit language, heritage and culture through her many artistic endeavours. Her stamp will be unveiled in Montréal on Thursday, June 13.

The upcoming stamp set is the third in Canada Post's Indigenous Leaders stamp series. Launched in 2022, the series highlights the contributions of modern-day First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders who have dedicated their lives to preserving their cultures and improving the quality of life of Indigenous Peoples in Canada.

The stamps will each be unveiled and celebrated at separate local events. The unveilings of the stamps honouring Josephine Mandamin and Christi Belcourt will take place on June 18 and June 25, respectively.

WHAT: Elisapie stamp unveiling event

SPECIAL GUESTS:

Elisapie

Family and friends of Elisapie

Marie-Claude Pagé, General Manager, Human Resources Partner, Canada Post

Gracia Kasoki Katahwa, District Mayor Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce

WHERE: McCord Stewart Museum, 690 Sherbrooke St. W., Montréal, Quebec, H3A 1E9

WHEN: Thursday, June 13 at 5 pm EDT

Other stamps in this issue

Josephine Mandamin's stamp will be unveiled on June 18 in Thunder Bay, Ontario, while a celebration of Christi Belcourt's stamp will take place on June 25 in Ottawa.

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Canada Post Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]