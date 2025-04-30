100 per cent of funds raised provide grants to schools, charities and community organizations across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Post has issued a new Community Foundation stamp as part of its annual fundraising campaign to support community programs for Canadian children and youth.

The stamp features a charming illustration of giraffes caring for their young, highlighting the importance of giving every child the opportunity to thrive in a supportive and enriching environment.

Community Foundation stamp (CNW Group/Canada Post)

The Community Foundation distributes grants to local and national non-profit groups that offer programming for children and youth across Canada. Since 2012, it has awarded $14.8 million to more than 1,300 community projects in every province and territory.

Grants from the Foundation are funded through customer donations in post offices, employee contributions and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the stamp and postcard. Every dollar raised provides grants to schools, charities and community organizations that make a difference in the lives of children and youth (up to age 21).

About the stamp

Designed by Paprika and illustrated by Anne-Julie Dudemaine, the 2025 Community Foundation stamp artwork features playful and original typography that was created specifically for this stamp issue. The design was selected by Canada Post employees and signifies what the Foundation wants childhood to be for every child: lighthearted and carefree.

The stamp, Official First Day Cover – cancelled in Ottawa – and colourful postage-paid postcard are available at post offices and online at canadapost.ca/shop. A $1 surcharge from the sale of each booklet of 10 stamps, or an extra 10 cents from the sale of each OFDC and postcard, goes straight to the Foundation.

About the Foundation

A registered charity, the Canada Post Community Foundation's mission is to improve the lives of Canadian children and youth. Through its grassroots, community-based approach, the Foundation plays a key role in helping Canada Post achieve its purpose, A Stronger Canada – Delivered. Supporting initiatives that benefit children and youth helps strengthen communities for all Canadians.

To donate to the Community Foundation, purchase a booklet of stamps at a local post office or visit canadapost.ca/community.

For links to images of the stamp and other resources:

External folder with high-resolution images

Watch the YouTube video

Social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

SOURCE Canada Post

For more information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]