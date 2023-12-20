Lineup includes Canada Post's first stamp featuring a solar eclipse, just in time for historic event

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post announced today a 2024 stamp lineup that shines a light on truth and reconciliation, the natural world, accomplished Canadians, a rare space sighting, and much more. Here are highlights of the 2024 lineup:

Remembering Mary Ann Shadd , an influential abolitionist and the first Black woman to publish a newspaper in North America , to be issued ahead of Black History Month.

, an influential abolitionist and the first Black woman to publish a newspaper in , to be issued ahead of Black History Month. The always-popular annual Flowers series returns in March, this year starring a pair of regional wildflowers.

Canada Post's first stamp featuring a total solar eclipse, just in time for a historic event on April 8, 2024 .

. A new stamp series showcasing Canadian graphic novelists will be issued in May.

In July, Canada Post will continue its tradition of featuring wildlife on stamps with endangered frogs.

Still to be announced are additional stamps honouring great Canadians and popular culture icons.

These are some of the popular annual stamp series that will be released in more detail throughout the next year:

A fundraising stamp for the Canada Post Community Foundation supporting children and youth across the country.

The third issue in a series honouring Indigenous leaders.

New stamps recognizing and bringing awareness to truth and reconciliation, ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, 2024 .

. Special stamps celebrating the holidays, including Eid, Diwali, Hanukkah and Christmas.

The Remembrance Day issue showcases an unheralded part of Canada's role during the First World War.

Canada Post is proud to be one of Canada's storytellers. The annual stamp program showcases the people, places and moments that shape our country. The independent Stamp Advisory Committee recommends the subjects for the program and relies on thoughtful input from groups and individuals to choose subjects that are meaningful to all Canadians.

