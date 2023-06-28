Corporation receives top-quartile scores on carbon productivity, sustainable investment, and diversity on the executive team and Board of Directors

OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Post is again receiving recognition as one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens.

Released today by Corporate Knights, the Best 50 Corporate Citizens is an annual ranking of Canadian corporate performance on sustainability. Canada Post was included in the ranking after receiving top-quartile scores on carbon productivity, diversity on the executive team and the Board of Directors, sustainable investment, and air pollution, among other key indicators.

Statement by Doug Ettinger , President and CEO, Canada Post

"It's such an honour for all of us at Canada Post to know that we're standing out from hundreds of Canadian companies when it comes to sustainability. We've been independently assessed and, for the second time in three years, named to Corporate Knights' Best 50 list. This important recognition reflects the momentum we've gained as we start to act on our commitments, like the electrification of our 14,000–vehicle fleet and the introduction of carbon-neutral shipping, to address emissions in the short term. For the greener good, we'll continue to take action – for our employees, customers and Canadians in every community."

Leading on sustainability

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens recognition comes after Canada Post recently received the Clean 50 and Clean 16 awards for leadership in reducing emissions and contributing to Canada's clean economy. More information about Canada Post's progress on sustainability is available in the Corporation's recently released 2022 Sustainability Report.

TM Trademark of Canada Post Corporation

SOURCE Canada Post

For further information: Media Relations, 613-734-8888, [email protected]