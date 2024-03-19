Canada Post accepting applications from small businesses for Tales of Triumph contest

Multiple prizes to be awarded, worth more than $500,000 in total

OTTAWA,ON , March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Post's small business contest, Tales of Triumph, returns this year with another opportunity for companies to win big by sharing their small business stories.

The annual contest, in its fifth year, recognizes small businesses by celebrating their unique journeys and successes. Canadian companies with less than $5 million in annual gross sales are eligible to enter. Prize packages include credits for Canada Post Parcel and Smartmail Marketing™ services, paid advertising and personalized support, with the grand prize worth more than $150,000.

Contestants can submit written or video entries in one of five categories:

Customer Connection – These businesses are building strong relationships and making their mark with customers. Doing Good – These businesses have a positive impact on the lives of Canadians in their communities and at large. Rising Stars – Operational for less than two years, these businesses are experiencing growth and are on track to being the next big thing. Going Green – Protecting the environment is a priority for these progressive businesses that are leading the way to a sustainable future. Staying Power – These businesses have been supporting their communities for more than two years through resilience, commitment and evolution.

Applications will be accepted until April 30, 2024. A panel of external judges will determine the five category winners to be announced on September 4. Canadians will then vote for a Canada's Choice winner that will receive the grand prize.

The Tales of Triumph contest is one way that Canada Post is delivering for small businesses across the country. Launched in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the contest celebrates the resilience, diversity and achievements of small businesses and the vital role they play in Canadian communities.

