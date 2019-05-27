Canada Partners With Breakthrough Energy to Launch Game-Changing Program to Accelerate Clean Energy Innovations

VANCOUVER, May 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada is helping to build the low-carbon economy. That is why we are investing in the development of new and innovative technologies that will help us fight climate change, boost the economy and create good jobs for Canadians.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, announced an investment of up to $30 million for a new initiative called Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada (BESC) that will foster cutting-edge companies to deliver game-changing clean energy innovations to the market.

BESC is a first-of-its-kind public–private initiative aimed at accelerating the development of clean energy technologies in the electricity, transportation, buildings and manufacturing sectors with the potential for substantial pollution reductions globally.

This funding call will harness the expertise of both Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) and Breakthrough Energy in clean energy technologies — with NRCan conducting and overseeing the funding call and Breakthrough Energy providing valuable insights and exposure to global investors.

Launched under a new stream of NRCan's Energy Innovation Program, in partnership with Breakthrough Energy, BESC builds on the shared objectives of advancing a sustainable and resilient clean energy future.

Minister Sohi made this announcement during the Clean Energy and Mission Innovation Ministerial meetings in Vancouver, where ministers, high-level officials and business leaders from over 25 countries gathered to accelerate progress toward a clean energy future. Born out of Mission Innovation's partnership with Breakthrough Energy, BESC demonstrates Canada's commitment to accelerating clean energy innovation through model partnerships, supporting Canadian innovators and making clean energy more widely accessible and affordable.

The program's call for proposals is now open. Learn more about BESC: www.nrcan.gc.ca/breakthrough

Quotes

"To fight climate change and achieve a clean energy future, we must act quickly and work together. Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada will create a space for collaboration and help companies deliver clean energy technologies sooner and more often — bringing us all one step closer to a clean energy future."

The Right Honourable Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister of Canada

"The Government of Canada is proud to be a part of such an exciting, cutting-edge initiative that will position Canada as a leader in clean energy innovation. This investment brings us one step closer to a prosperous clean energy future — one where we protect the environment, boost the economy and create good jobs for Canadians."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources



"Collaboration across the public and private sectors is a powerful way to advance the energy innovations and companies needed for a carbon-free future. We are hopeful that this Breakthrough Energy partnership with Canada will be a model for developing more collaborations that will help reach this goal."

Bill Gates

Chairman, Breakthrough Energy Ventures

"Every day Canada's inventors and investors, engineers and entrepreneurs are coming up with smarter, cleaner ways of doing things. Their ideas are our best tools in the fight against climate change. The dawning global low-carbon economy is estimated to be worth $26 trillion and today's announcement positions Canada to compete as a global low-carbon leader. Supporting great ideas will help us find the innovative low-carbon solutions needed to power our economy, power our lives, and create a healthier, more prosperous future for our kids and grandkids."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Related Information

Energy Innovation Program



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada. Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

