Canada, Ontario and the Regional Municipality of Peel invest over $800,000 in the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives

BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of COVID-19 on their families, their livelihoods, and their way of life. Together, Canada and Ontario are working to enhance citizens' quality of life, meet the needs of communities, and promote job creation and make meaningful investments to address the impacts of COVID-19.

Today, Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Ontario's President of the Treasury Board, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure; Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West; and Nando Iannicca, Regional Chair of the Region of Peel, announced joint funding to improve ventilation at the Peel Art Gallery, Museum, and Archives (PAMA) in Brampton.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $322,000 in this project through the Community, Culture, and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Ontario is providing more than $268,000, with the Regional Municipality of Peel contributing over $214,000.

Project work includes upgrading PAMA's heating, air conditioning, and ventilation systems to create a more comfortable interior environment for visitors. Funding will also support improvements to the building's envelope to help reduce future costs due to building repairs and maintaining mechanical equipment.

These improvements will allow PAMA to provide a safer and more enjoyable visitor experience, reducing the need to limit the number of guests in each exhibit, and preventing facility closures due to uncomfortable temperature levels.

All orders of government continue to work together for the people of Ontario to make strategic infrastructure investments in communities across the province when they are needed most.

Quotes

"Protecting the health and well-being of Canadians, as well as our cultural institutions, is vital to ensuring the success of our communities. Upgrades to the ventilation system at the Peel Art Galley, Museum and Archives will enhance visitor experience and better protect museum collections, providing a safer and more comfortable space for residents and tourists to enjoy quality culture and heritage programming. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Sonia Sidhu, Member of Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Building a better Brampton means investing in the spaces that give our community the chance to bond, gather, and grow. By making investments in institutions like the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives, we're connecting Brampton families to improved facilities and new opportunities to enjoy all that our great and growing city has to offer."

The Honourable Prabmeet Singh Sarkaria, Ontario's President of the Treasury Board, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton South, on behalf of the Honourable Kinga Surma, Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure

"Arts and culture are receiving a huge boost with the announcement of an investment in the local Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives, right here in Brampton. This HVAC project, including an investment of over $268,000 from the province, will allow them to improve their year-round visitor experience. Supporting arts and culture will be crucial in our community and across the province as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic"

Amarjot Sandhu, Parliamentary Assistant to Ontario's Minister of Infrastructure, and Member of Provincial Parliament for Brampton West

"We are grateful for the support of Infrastructure Canada and Ontario funding to upgrade the airflow systems at the historic Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. This construction project will see improved air quality to enhance visitor experience and to ensure the safeguarding of collections for years to come."

Nando Iannicca, Regional Chair and CEO of the Region of Peel

