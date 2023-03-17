INVERNESS, NS, March 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso; the Honourable Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Inverness; and Bonny MacIsaac, Warden of the Municipality of the County of Inverness, announced a combined investment of more than $24 million to upgrade water and wastewater infrastructure in Inverness.

This investment will go towards the replacement of the County's aging wastewater treatment facility in Inverness with a new, more efficient facility which will protect the health of surrounding waters. It will also enable the County to upgrade the sanitary collection of wastewater and water distribution systems on Central Avenue and on Veteran's Memorial Court.

Replacing and upgrading water and wastewater infrastructure in Inverness builds on the Government of Canada's commitment to reduce water pollution and to provide clean water to Canadians.



By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

"Today's announcement about replacing the aging wastewater treatment facility in Inverness is great news for the community. This project will reduce water pollution in the area and support the residential and commercial growth that's happening in the community. The Government of Canada is always happy to collaborate with other levels of government to help communities."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This will be one of the largest infrastructure projects for a community in Nova Scotia. People in Inverness will get better drinking water that is easier on home appliances. It will also mean a future without pipes bursting underneath these streets. First impressions matter, and this will help Inverness to look even more like the world-class tourism destination that it is."

The Honourable Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia and Member of the Legislative Assembly for Inverness on behalf of the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing.

"The Municipality of Inverness County thanks the provincial and federal governments for this funding announcement. We are making history today as this is the largest infrastructure upgrade initiative the Municipality has ever taken on. It will have a positive impact on quality of life in this community, and is a building block for the future growth of the county. It's a day of celebration for the community of Inverness and for the county as a whole. With today's announcement and several other major projects underway, this is an exciting time to be in Inverness County!"

Bonny MacIsaac, Warden of the Municipality of the County of Inverness

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $9,764,400 in this project. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $8,137,000 . The Municipality of the County of Inverness is contributing $6,509,600 .

is investing in this project. The Government of is contributing . The Municipality of the County of is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Federal funding is conditional on meeting all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past six years, the Government of Canada has invested more than $1.2 billion towards more than 400 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia .

has invested more than towards more than 400 infrastructure projects across . During that period, over $50 billion has been invested by Infrastructure Canada in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over $2.8 billion for wastewater infrastructure projects.

has been invested by Infrastructure Canada in communities across the country to support world-class infrastructure projects, including over for wastewater infrastructure projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated Links



Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Krista Higdon, Communications Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 902-220-6619, [email protected]; Joe Carew, Communications and Community Engagement Lead, Municipality of the County of Inverness, 902-323-0089, [email protected]