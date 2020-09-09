SPRYFIELD, NS, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the Governments of Canada, and Nova Scotia. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in sports and recreation facilities will play a key role in ensuring residents of Spryfield and the region have modern facilities to support healthy lifestyles.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for Halifax, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; Brendan Maguire, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Halifax Atlantic, on behalf of Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine; Stephen Adams, Councillor for District 11 of the Halifax Regional Municipality; and Dr. John Gillis, Chairman of the Halifax Tars Rugby Club, announced funding to build a community clubhouse at Graves Oakley Field in Spryfield, Nova Scotia.

The project involves adding a fully-accessible two-level building with four changing rooms on the ground floor and a meeting and banquet facility on the top floor. A deck will be built to allow spectators to watch events on the rugby, soccer, softball and baseball fields. The project will provide more opportunities for residents to make the most of the park facilities.



The Government of Canada is investing $420,000 in this project through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $315,000 to the project. Halifax Regional Municipality is providing the Halifax Tars Rugby Club $315,000 to put towards this project.

Quotes

"Investing in modern and accessible recreation infrastructure is essential to building healthy, inclusive, and sustainable communities. The new Graves Oakley Clubhouse in Spryfield will support active living for residents for years to come. The project will also provide jobs as we recover from the economic effects of the pandemic and is a great example of working with the Nova Scotia and municipalities to build infrastructure that serves the community."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Investments in our sports and recreation facilities are investments in communities that help people of all ages and abilities maintain an active, healthy lifestyle. The fully accessible Graves Oakley Field clubhouse will be an invaluable contribution to the sports and recreation communities and enable the field to host national and international events while better serving our local community."

Brendan Maguire, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Halifax Atlantic, on behalf of Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine.

"This project has been over two years in the making. This new facility will allow us to host regional tournaments and over time, with additional improvements, international play will become a reality."

Stephen Adams, District 11 Councillor, Halifax Regional Municipality

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested more than $799 million in 189 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

has invested more than in 189 infrastructure projects across under the plan. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond

Associated links

Investing in COVID-19 Community Resilience:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/covid-19-resilience-eng.html

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments on Nova Scotia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

