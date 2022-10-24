Former B.C. premier Christy Clark, former N.S. premier Stephen McNeil and political columnist Chantal Hébert to join CMA's Health Summit Series: Bold Choices in Health Care on Wednesday, Oct. 26

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Urgent action is needed to stabilize and rebuild Canada's devastated health systems, and the Canadian Medical Association (CMA) will kickstart a critical discussion about how to move forward with the first installment of its Health Summit Series: Bold Choices in Health Care.

"Canadians have sadly come to expect that they simply won't be able to access timely health care — to a family physician, an emergency department or a needed surgery — while physicians and other providers are rapidly burning out," says CMA president Dr. Alika Lafontaine. "We are well past the point of simply bandaging our health systems' many wounds. We need to have a national conversation about the bold choices needed to stabilize health care in the short term and rebuild it in the long term so that patients can get the care they need in a timely fashion and providers can work in a stable, supportive environment."

The first session will be held virtually on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will focus on health system funding, featuring guest speakers Christy Clark, former premier of British Columbia; Stephen McNeil, former premier of Nova Scotia; and Chantal Hébert, political columnist. Dr. Lafontaine will moderate the discussion, which will also feature physician and patient voices.

Registration for attendees is now open here. Media interested in attending are asked to email [email protected].

In the coming weeks, the CMA will host additional installments of Health Summit Series: Bold Choices in Health Care to further the discussion of stabilizing and rebuilding health systems.

