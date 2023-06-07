OTTAWA, ON, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is taking another step forward in bringing its planned new Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office to fruition – by announcing the Office's location.

Today, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, met with the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance (CAFTA), where they discussed the Indo-Pacific Strategy and she announced Manila, Philippines, as the intended home base for the new Office.

The Office is a joint venture between Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. It will consist of a mobile team that will work directly with Canadian diplomatic missions, Canadian stakeholders, foreign interlocutors and decision makers in the region to advance mutual trade objectives for the sector.

The Office will work hand in hand with Government of Canada resources already in place in the Indo-Pacific, and will help strengthen partnerships, advance technical cooperation, support Canadian exporters in finding new business opportunities, and help position Canada as a preferred supplier in the region.

The establishment of an Agriculture and Agri-Food Office under the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) demonstrates Canada's commitment in the region and the importance of trade, investment, and supply chain resilience to support sustainable economic development in Indo-Pacific countries.

Quotes

"The Philippines is an important partner under the Indo-Pacific Strategy. Hosting this new Office is an opportunity to build on our economic relationship, and enrich people-to-people ties. Our Government will continue to help Canadian farmers, food processors and exporters maximize their opportunities, and diversify their markets in the world's fastest-growing economic zone."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Expanding trade, investment and supply chain resilience is one of the Indo-Pacific Strategy's objectives for Canada. The Indo-Pacific Region presents tremendous economic opportunities for Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector, and the Office is another step forward to reaching our goals."

- The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development

"Canada's agriculture and agri-food exporters have long called for an Indo-Pacific Strategy that would help us seize the many opportunities that exist in these dynamic and fast-growing markets. We are pleased that Canada's Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food office will be established in Manila, a growing trading partner for Canada and a key member of ASEAN. We are keen to continue to work with the federal government to ensure this office helps agri-food exporters grow Canada's market share in the Indo-Pacific which will strengthen critical people to people ties, create new jobs, support food security, and enable more opportunities in trade for Canadian agri-food businesses."

- Dan Darling, President of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance (CAFTA)

Quick Facts

In 2022, Canada's agriculture and agri-food exports to the Indo-Pacific region totalled $21.8 billion . During the 2018-2022 period, our agriculture and agri-food exports to the region expanded by nearly 7%, while our imports from the region have grown by nearly 9%.

agriculture and agri-food exports to the Indo-Pacific region totalled . During the 2018-2022 period, our agriculture and agri-food exports to the region expanded by nearly 7%, while our imports from the region have grown by nearly 9%. Global agrifood and seafood imports into ASEAN markets have increased by 177% from 2012 to 2022 (from CA$72 billion to CA$200 billion).

Canada has trade agreements in force with several key markets in the Indo-Pacific region, including South Korea under the Canada-Korea Free Trade Agreement (CKFTA) , and with Australia , Japan , Malaysia , New Zealand , Singapore and Vietnam under the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

has trade agreements in force with several key markets in the Indo-Pacific region, including under the , and with , , , , and under the (CPTPP). The Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance (CAFTA) is a coalition of national organizations that support a more open and fair international trading environment for agriculture and agri-food. CAFTA represents 90% of farmers who depend on trade and ranchers, producers, processors and agri-food exporters who want to grow the economy through better access to international markets.

