Government announces refreshed Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence, the new Safe and Secure Artificial Intelligence Advisory Group, the publication of a guide for managers of AI systems and six new signatories to the voluntary AI code of conduct

OTTAWA, ON, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to shape our world in new and unexpected ways, the responsible development and management of AI systems remains essential to ensure that these technologies are trustworthy and serve the best interests of all Canadians.

Today, the Honourable François-Phillipe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced a series of initiatives to support responsible and safe AI adoption, including:

The Minister also announced that six new organizations—CIBC, Clir, Cofomo Inc., Intel Corporation, Jolera Inc. and PaymentEvolution—are signing on to the voluntary AI code of conduct. By signing on, these organizations are pledging to apply the code to their operations when developing and managing generative AI systems. They are joining 40 other signatories that have taken the pledge. The guide that was released today offers an additional resource for signatories and other organizations looking to deploy AI tools responsibly.

The government continues to take a leadership role in AI both domestically and internationally, committing $2.4 billion in Budget 2024 to help secure Canada's AI advantage. Measures that have been announced include investing in compute capacity and infrastructure, accelerating safe and responsible AI adoption and deployment, and supporting workers through skills training. In addition, Canada continues to engage in domestic and international discussions supporting the creation of common standards and safeguards for generative AI systems, including by participating in international AI safety conferences and contributing to reports.

"Artificial intelligence is one of the most transformative technologies of our time, and there is no doubt that it is here to stay. As AI technology continues to evolve, our government is committed to making sure that Canadians can benefit from it safely and that companies are developing it responsibly. The measures announced today are a positive step forward in securing an AI ecosystem that works for—and in the interests of—all Canadians."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Generative AI tools provide exciting opportunities for our bank to foster innovation, enhance productivity, and do more for our clients. As we continue to leverage generative AI tools thoughtfully across our bank to help deliver on our client-focused strategy, we're pleased to be a signatory to the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems and to support the ongoing development of a robust, responsible AI ecosystem in Canada."

– Dave Gillespie, Executive Vice-President, Infrastructure, Architecture and Modernization, CIBC

"AI's transformative potential comes with a responsibility to develop and deploy it ethically. We are honored to stand at the spearhead of this change alongside the Government of Canada, driving a future where AI is not just powerful, but also ethical and sustainable. At Intel, we are committed to a strong AI strategy that prioritizes trust, transparency, and governance, ensuring our technology not only drives innovation but also creates meaningful, positive impact for businesses, communities, and society at large."

– Asma Aziz, General Manager, Intel Canada

Canada was the first country in the world to introduce a national AI strategy. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has announced over $4 .4 billion to support AI and digital research infrastructure, including $2 .4 billion announced in Budget 2024 to scale up AI compute infrastructure, support AI adoption programs and launch an AI safety institute.

was the first country in the world to introduce a national AI strategy. Since 2016, the Government of has announced over .4 billion to support AI and digital research infrastructure, including .4 billion announced in Budget 2024 to scale up AI compute infrastructure, support AI adoption programs and launch an AI safety institute. Created in 2019, the Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence advises the government on building Canada's strengths and global leadership in AI, identifying opportunities to create economic growth that benefits all Canadians, and ensuring that AI advancements reflect Canadian values.

strengths and global leadership in AI, identifying opportunities to create economic growth that benefits all Canadians, and ensuring that AI advancements reflect Canadian values. The refreshed advisory council, co-chaired by Diane Gutiw , Vice-President and Global AI Research Lead at CGI, and Olivier Blais , Moov AI's co-founder and Vice-President of Decision Science, will bring a diverse range of perspectives to advise the government on initiatives involving AI.

, Vice-President and Global AI Research Lead at CGI, and , Moov AI's co-founder and Vice-President of Decision Science, will bring a diverse range of perspectives to advise the government on initiatives involving AI. A new associated Safe and Secure Artificial Intelligence Advisory Group, chaired by Yoshua Bengio, Scientific Director of Mila, will provide technical advice on the risks associated with AI systems and ways to address them, as well as advice to the Canadian AI Safety Institute on AI safety research priorities.

The Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems was launched in 2023 and now counts 46 signatories.

In November 2024 , the Government of Canada launched the Canadian Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute to bolster Canada's capacity to advance knowledge of AI safety risks and their mitigation, further positioning the country as a leader in the safe and responsible development and adoption of AI technologies.

