Canada makes investment in protecting nature across Nova Scotia

MUSQUODOBOIT HARBOUR, NS, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians cherish nature and depend on it for clean air and water, vibrant communities, and solutions to climate change. Home to the longest coastline in the world; one quarter of the earth's wetlands and boreal forests; 20 percent of its fresh water; and precious habitat for birds, fish, and mammals, Canada has a special responsibility to protect nature today and for generations to come.

Protecting nature is vital to our health, well-being, and our efforts to combat climate change. That's why we are working closely with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, and others to double the amount of nature protected from coast to coast to coast.

Today, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Sean Fraser, announced that the Government of Canada is providing over $14 million to the Province of Nova Scotia as part of the Canada Nature Fund. This funding will help protect important wildlife habitat, conserve and restore wetlands, and expand protected areas.

With these funds, the Province of Nova Scotia will work closely with local First Nations, private landowners, academia, not-for-profit organizations, and others to expand protected and conserved areas across the province. The Province of Nova Scotia anticipates protecting species at risk such as the piping plover, the Blanding's turtle, and the mainland moose, as well as critical habitat, old forests, wetlands, ecological connectivity, and water quality.

On August 19, 2019, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, announced that 67 conservation projects across Canada are being funded through the Canada Nature Fund's Target 1 Challenge. Today's announcement with Nova Scotia is about one of these projects that will help us double Canada's protected nature, meet our international obligations, and ensure that we have clean air and clean water. Above all, we are making sure to create a healthier, more prosperous future for our kids and grandkids.

"Nature is one of Canada's most precious resources. By working with Indigenous Peoples and other partners across the country to protect nature, we can support vibrant communities, reverse the alarming decline of plants and animals, and address the impacts of climate change, ensuring our kids and grandkids can also experience the incredible natural landscapes and wilderness we cherish today."

– Catherine McKenna, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Nova Scotians and all Canadians share a deep love of nature and want to see it protected. In Nova Scotia, these investments will help us protect species at risk, promote reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, and leave a nature legacy for our kids and grandkids. Protecting nature also helps us reduce our emissions and combat climate change. By working with all levels of government, Indigenous groups, not-for-profits, and others, we are demonstrating leadership and advancing our goal of doubling the amount of nature protected in Canada."

– Sean Fraser, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Central Nova

"Protected areas are important for ecosystems and biodiversity as well as for recreation and ecotourism economic opportunities. We thank our federal partners for this investment and look forward to working with our provincial conservation partners to protect more land."

– Gordon Wilson, Minister of Environment, Government of Nova Scotia

The Government of Canada is committed to doubling the amount of protected nature in our lands and waters across Canada .

is committed to doubling the amount of protected nature in our lands and waters across . Through Budget 2018, the Government invested a historic $1.35 billion to protect Canada's nature, including the establishment of new protected and conserved areas as well as new Indigenous protected and conserved areas.

to protect nature, including the establishment of new protected and conserved areas as well as new Indigenous protected and conserved areas. The Government of Canada supports the efforts of partners across the country to protect nature, through the $500 million Canada Nature Fund. All federal investments are matched by philanthropic foundations, corporations, not-for-profits, provinces, territories, and other partners, raising a total of $1 billion for conservation action in Canada .

supports the efforts of partners across the country to protect nature, through the Canada Nature Fund. All federal investments are matched by philanthropic foundations, corporations, not-for-profits, provinces, territories, and other partners, raising a total of for conservation action in . Globally, Canada has 20 percent of freshwater resources, 24 percent of wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforest areas, and 28 percent of remaining boreal forests.

has 20 percent of freshwater resources, 24 percent of wetlands, 25 percent of temperate rainforest areas, and 28 percent of remaining boreal forests. Canada also has almost one third of all land-based carbon storage: a vital element of action on climate change.

also has almost one third of all land-based carbon storage: a vital element of action on climate change. The Government of Canada is providing direct funding of $14.3 million to the Province of Nova Scotia , under the Canada Nature Fund.

is providing direct funding of to the Province of , under the Canada Nature Fund. Unlike most of Canada , nearly 70 percent of Nova Scotia is private property.

, nearly 70 percent of is private property. The Province of Nova Scotia is developing conservation plans in close collaboration with Nova Scotia Mi'kmaq and other organizations.

