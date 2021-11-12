"Everyday, Canada Life helps Canadian's reach their full potential, and that includes our employees. At Canada Life, we strive to create an environment where employees feel they have a voice and are supported both personally and professionally," says Colleen Bailey Moffitt, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources, Canada. "The world is changing quickly, but by sticking to our values, we continue to move forward, doing what's right for our employees. We're pleased to be recognized once again for those efforts and we'll keep working hard to support our people moving forward."

Canada Life was selected as a recipient based on a comprehensive application showcasing an industry-leading, exceptional work environment and their continued focus on employees' financial, physical and mental well-being.

The submission highlighted how the move to one brand in 2020, allowed Canada Life employees to align under one common purpose and one culture. A culture focused on creating and maintaining an exceptional experience by inspiring communication, inclusive leadership, accountability, coaching and recognition.

The company was also recognized for supporting employees during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating plans to modernize and automate core people processes and providing anywhere-access to information, empowering leaders and employees.

"As we work together to shape new ways of working, we continue to transform the insights we've gained into concrete action," says Bailey Moffitt. "With the dynamic teams we have at Canada Life, we're purposefully building on our strengths and growing a high-performing, highly-engaged culture."

Canada's Top 100 Employers are judged to a high standard against peers in their own industry. Winners are chosen based on eight areas of focus and criteria: physical workplace, work atmosphere and social, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communication, performance management, training and skills development and community involvement.

A full list of winners and special feature magazine, which includes a story about Canada Life, can be found online .

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

On January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

About Canada's Top 100 Employers

Now celebrating its 21st year, the Canada's Top 100 Employers project is a national competition to determine which employers lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees.

Canada's Top 100 Employers set the standard for doing business in Canada. They have built exceptional organizations where best practices are the norm, where progressive and innovative programs push the boundaries to make the workplace better for their people. Through example, the leading 100 encourage other Canadian organizations to continually evolve in their day-to-day operations.

Each fall, the winners are announced in a special feature published in The Globe and Mail. Any employer with its head office or principal place of business in Canada may apply for our national competition. Employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

