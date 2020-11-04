New portfolios provide stability, income and growth for today's market challenges

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Life today announced the launch of the new Canada Life Risk-Managed Portfolios, allowing investors to participate in the market through periods of market volatility while protecting their hard-earned money.

These three new portfolios use sophisticated portfolio construction techniques by combining risk management and growth strategies to meet the unique needs of investors. Each portfolio incorporates a mix of underlying funds and differentiated investment strategies to achieve the investor's outcomes by balancing risk insulation, growth and income:

Canada Life Risk-Managed Conservative Income Portfolio: Designed for Canadians seeking to generate a moderate level of income with the potential for some capital growth, while seeking to reduce portfolio volatility.

Designed for Canadians seeking to generate a moderate level of income with the potential for some capital growth, while seeking to reduce portfolio volatility. Canada Life Risk-Managed Balanced Portfolio : Designed for clients seeking to generate a balance of income and long-term capital growth, while seeking to reduce portfolio volatility.

: Designed for clients seeking to generate a balance of income and long-term capital growth, while seeking to reduce portfolio volatility. Canada Life Risk-Managed Growth Portfolio: Designed for Canadians seeking to generate long-term capital growth with some income, while seeking to reduce portfolio volatility.

"For many Canadians, investing can be an emotional experience – they're putting their hard-earned money in investments to meet their financial goals. Pandemics, economic and political events can cause markets to be volatile, which can lead to worry or, fear, with some clients deciding to withdraw their money," said Paul Orlander, Executive Vice-President, Individual Customer, Canada Life. "The Canada Life Risk-Managed Portfolios can help take some of the unpredictability out of investing. They're designed with today's market in mind, allowing Canadians to still participate in the markets through periods of market volatility, while protecting and growing Canadians' hard-earned savings to help them achieve their financial goals."

"Today's market demands different ways of investing, and customers have unique needs and risk levels – they want a sense of predictability, confidence and control over their investments, and they look to their advisors to support them each step of the way," said Hugh Moncrieff, Executive Vice-President, Advisory Network and Industry Affairs, Canada Life. "Advisors can feel confident knowing that through periods of market uncertainty, the Canada Life Risk-Managed Portfolios aim to provide a cushion to help mitigate potential losses and overall volatility for an investment experience that's a little smoother – even when markets aren't."

The Canada Life Risk-Managed Portfolios will be managed by Irish Life Investment Managers Limited (ILIM), who have been part of the Great-West Lifeco Inc. group of companies since 2013. Based in Ireland, ILIM is an award-winning, highly experienced team whose key focus is on mitigating risk, while still allowing the portfolios to capture income and growth. With ILIM's global expertise, specialty in multi-asset portfolios construction and proven track record, these new portfolios are designed to help Canadians navigate market volatility and achieve long-term success.

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For more than 170 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made.

As of January 1, 2020, Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life became one company – Canada Life, and today, we proudly serve more than 13 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

