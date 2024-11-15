LONDON, ON, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML), today announced its proposal to merge three mutual funds in its Counsel Portfolios lineup, subject to unitholder approval.

Fund Mergers

CLIML is proposing the following fund mergers:

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Counsel Retirement Preservation Portfolio Counsel Conservative Portfolio Counsel Retirement Foundation Portfolio Counsel Balanced Portfolio Counsel Retirement Accumulation Portfolio Counsel Growth Portfolio

Terminating Fund investors of record as of Dec. 5, 2024 will receive a notice of meeting of investors to be held on or about Jan. 22, 2025. If approved, the mergers are expected to be executed on or about January 31, 2025.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

SOURCE Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

For more information, contact: Leezann Freed-Lobchuk, Director, Media Relations, Canada Life, [email protected]