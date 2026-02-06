LONDON, ON, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Life Assurance Company ("Canada Life") and Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. had four mutual funds and 34 segregated funds recognized by Fundata at the 2025 FundGrade A+ Awards.

Canada Life is committed to becoming one of the preeminent wealth providers in Canada and supporting advisors with the tools and products to help their clients achieve their financial goals. Canada Life is doing so by expanding access to advice. We aim to provide high-performing solutions through our multi-manager approach that draws on several management styles, investment philosophies and risk management strategies.

"We're extremely honoured and proud to once again be recognized by Fundata at the FundGrade A+® Awards for four mutual funds and 34 segregated funds – some of which have been acknowledged for several years in a row. This achievement reflects the strength of our investment teams, the sub-advisors on our shelves and our commitment to helping advisors and their clients achieve their goals. This includes providing the tools and capabilities to advisors to help them support clients on their financial journey," says Sam Febbraro, Senior Vice-President, Wealth Solutions and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

The FundGrade A+ Awards are a well-recognized distinction in the Canadian investment funds industry. They are given annually to investment funds that show consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.

The following funds were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:

Mutual Funds CIFSC category FundGrade start date Fund count 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return 10-Year Return Total Return Since Inception Inception Date Counsel Canadian Growth Canadian Equity 2015-12-31 166 22.64 18.32 13.66 11.23 9.26 2009-01-14 Counsel Multi-Factor Canadian Equity Canadian Equity 2019-12-31 166 27.86 20.69 17.10

13.32 2019-11-01 Counsel U.S. Growth U.S. Equity 2015-12-31 256 5.31 31.35 13.30 14.29 14.98 2009-01-14 Canada Life Emerging Markets Large Cap Equity Fund Emerging Markets Equity 2018-12-31 73 28.42 20.08 8.07

10.03 2018-10-22

All performance data is as at Dec. 31, 2025.

Performance reflects Series A of the respective Mutual Funds, except Counsel Multi-Factor Canadian Equity which reflects Series O.

Segregated Funds CIFSC category FundGrade start date Fund count 1-Year Return 3-Year Return 5-Year Return 10-Year Return Total Return Since Inception Inception Date Risk-Managed Conservative Income Portfolio Global Fixed Income Balanced 2020-12-31 70 5.91 7.22 2.72

2.97 2020-11-04 Risk-Managed Balanced Portfolio Global Neutral Balanced 2020-12-31 149 8.58 9.46 4.76

5.08 2020-11-04 Risk-Managed Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 2020-12-31 143 11.46 13.10 7.15

7.60 2020-11-04 Index ETF Balanced Portfolio Global Neutral Balanced 2022-12-31 149 11.60 11.50



12.02 2022-10-24 Index ETF Growth Portfolio Global Equity Balanced 2022-12-31 143 15.19 14.88



15.31 2022-10-24 U.S. All Cap Growth U.S. Equity 2015-12-31 100 5.29 27.30 12.05 14.73 14.81 2009-10-05 American Growth U.S. Equity 2015-12-31 100 9.72 20.58 13.66 13.66 14.68 2009-10-05 Emerging Markets Equity Emerging Markets Equity 2015-12-31 15 27.39 19.18 7.99 7.81 7.26 2015-10-19 Canadian Focused Premier Growth Canadian Focused Equity 2015-12-31 60 20.35 20.40 14.81 8.54 8.28 2009-10-05 Mackenzie Moderate Income Canadian Fixed Income Balanced 2015-12-31 53 6.97 7.26 2.71 3.32 3.47 2009-10-05 Canadian Neutral Balanced Canadian Neutral Balanced 2015-12-31 95 9.98 9.93 5.38 5.43 5.49 2009-10-05 Short-Term Bond Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 2015-12-31 15 2.68 3.85 0.85 0.95 0.98 2013-07-08 EAFE Equity International Equity 2015-12-31 45 28.16 16.83 8.59 5.93 6.81 2015-01-12 Canadian Tactical Bond Canadian Core Plus Fixed Income 2019-12-31 12 1.18 3.22 -1.67

-0.23 2019-11-04 Canadian Stock Balanced Canadian Equity Balanced 2019-12-31 70 10.67 11.34 8.21

6.59 2019-11-04 Canadian Low Volatility Canadian Equity 2019-12-31 65 19.47 15.03 11.97

8.96 2019-11-04 Fidelity Global Balanced Portfolio Global Neutral Balanced 2020-12-31 149 11.88 13.20 6.39

7.88 2020-05-11 Fidelity Global Income Portfolio Global Fixed Income Balanced 2020-12-31 70 8.80 9.35 4.18

5.07 2020-05-11 Fidelity Global Equity Global Equity 2015-12-31 141 10.84 16.41 5.69

9.58 2020-05-11 Fidelity Moderate Income Canadian Fixed Income Balanced 2015-12-31 53 6.50 7.66 2.53 3.36 3.78 2009-10-05 Fidelity Balanced Canadian Neutral Balanced 2015-12-31 95 10.54 11.25 5.89 5.58 5.52 2009-10-05 Fidelity True North Canadian Equity 2015-12-31 65 21.74 15.28 11.93 9.04 8.26 2009-10-05 Fidelity NorthStar Global Small/Mid Cap Equity 2015-12-31 11 11.99 15.07 8.58 5.83 8.79 2009-10-05 Canadian Dividend* Canadian Dividend & Income Equity 2015-12-31 31 19.39 13.06 11.92 8.60 7.12 2009-10-05 U.S. Dividend* U.S. Dividend & Income Equity 2015-12-31 6 8.28 16.11 12.51 10.47 12.12 2013-07-08 Strategic Income* Canadian Neutral Balanced 2015-12-31 95 10.43 9.47 6.47 4.89 4.90 2009-10-05 Canadian Premier Balanced* Canadian Equity Balanced 2015-12-31 70 10.55 12.05 9.02 6.73 6.32 2009-10-05 Mackenzie Balanced* Global Neutral Balanced 2015-12-31 149 9.66 9.57 5.28 5.36 5.05 2009-10-05 Balanced Income* Canadian Neutral Balanced 2015-12-31 95 11.50 10.52 5.19 5.05 5.23 2009-10-05 Canadian Corporate Bond* Canadian Corporate Fixed Income 2015-12-31 6 2.73 4.88 -0.25 1.22 1.40 2013-07-08 Moderate Profile** Global Fixed Income Balanced 2015-12-31 70 6.38 7.10 3.13 3.03 3.46 2009-10-05 European Equity** European Equity 2015-12-31 6 14.67 14.27 7.02 3.42 5.19 2009-10-05 Global Infrastructure** Global Infrastructure Equity 2015-12-31 9 15.72 12.25 9.32 5.58 5.95 2009-10-05 Fidelity Tactical Asset Allocation Income** Global Fixed Income Balanced 2015-12-31 70 7.96 8.01 2.89 3.45 3.75 2009-10-05

*Canada Life segregated fund originally with Great West Life

**Canada Life segregated fund originally with London Life

All performance data is as at Dec. 31, 2025.

Performance reflects Standard Series 75/75 of the respective Segregated Funds

The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is as at December 31, 2025.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

About Canada Life

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.

About Fundata Canada Inc.

Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.

About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The Fund-Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month.

For more information on the rating system, please visit https://www.fundata.com/fundgrade.

Canada Life Mutual Funds are managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. The funds are distributed by Quadrus Investment Services Ltd., IPC Investment Corporation, and IPC Securities Corporation, and may also be available through other authorised dealers in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the policyowner and may increase or decrease in value.

A description of the key features of Canada Life's individual variable insurance contract is contained in the information folder, available from your advisor.

The indicated rates of return for one, three, five, 10 years, and since inception are annual compounded returns for the period ending (December 31, 2025), including changes in the unit values. The rates of return are net of investment management fees and operating fees, but do not take into account redemption fees or other applicable charges payable by the policyowner. Please note that unit values and investment will fluctuate and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

