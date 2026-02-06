Canada Life wins 38 awards at 2025 FundGrade A+® Awards for its mutual funds and segregated funds Français
LONDON, ON, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canada Life Assurance Company ("Canada Life") and Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. had four mutual funds and 34 segregated funds recognized by Fundata at the 2025 FundGrade A+ Awards.
Canada Life is committed to becoming one of the preeminent wealth providers in Canada and supporting advisors with the tools and products to help their clients achieve their financial goals. Canada Life is doing so by expanding access to advice. We aim to provide high-performing solutions through our multi-manager approach that draws on several management styles, investment philosophies and risk management strategies.
"We're extremely honoured and proud to once again be recognized by Fundata at the FundGrade A+® Awards for four mutual funds and 34 segregated funds – some of which have been acknowledged for several years in a row. This achievement reflects the strength of our investment teams, the sub-advisors on our shelves and our commitment to helping advisors and their clients achieve their goals. This includes providing the tools and capabilities to advisors to help them support clients on their financial journey," says Sam Febbraro, Senior Vice-President, Wealth Solutions and the President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.
The FundGrade A+ Awards are a well-recognized distinction in the Canadian investment funds industry. They are given annually to investment funds that show consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance throughout the year.
The following funds were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:
|
Mutual Funds
|
CIFSC category
|
FundGrade
start date
|
Fund
count
|
1-Year
Return
|
3-Year
Return
|
5-Year
Return
|
10-Year
Return
|
Total
Return
Since
Inception
|
Inception
Date
|
Counsel Canadian Growth
|
Canadian Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
166
|
22.64
|
18.32
|
13.66
|
11.23
|
9.26
|
2009-01-14
|
Counsel Multi-Factor Canadian
Equity
|
Canadian Equity
|
2019-12-31
|
166
|
27.86
|
20.69
|
17.10
|
13.32
|
2019-11-01
|
Counsel U.S. Growth
|
U.S. Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
256
|
5.31
|
31.35
|
13.30
|
14.29
|
14.98
|
2009-01-14
|
Canada Life Emerging Markets
Large Cap Equity Fund
|
Emerging Markets
Equity
|
2018-12-31
|
73
|
28.42
|
20.08
|
8.07
|
10.03
|
2018-10-22
All performance data is as at Dec. 31, 2025.
Performance reflects Series A of the respective Mutual Funds, except Counsel Multi-Factor Canadian Equity which reflects Series O.
|
Segregated Funds
|
CIFSC category
|
FundGrade
start date
|
Fund
count
|
1-Year
Return
|
3-Year
Return
|
5-Year
Return
|
10-Year
Return
|
Total
Return
Since
Inception
|
Inception
Date
|
Risk-Managed Conservative
Income Portfolio
|
Global Fixed Income
Balanced
|
2020-12-31
|
70
|
5.91
|
7.22
|
2.72
|
2.97
|
2020-11-04
|
Risk-Managed Balanced
Portfolio
|
Global Neutral
Balanced
|
2020-12-31
|
149
|
8.58
|
9.46
|
4.76
|
5.08
|
2020-11-04
|
Risk-Managed Growth
Portfolio
|
Global Equity Balanced
|
2020-12-31
|
143
|
11.46
|
13.10
|
7.15
|
7.60
|
2020-11-04
|
Index ETF Balanced
Portfolio
|
Global Neutral
Balanced
|
2022-12-31
|
149
|
11.60
|
11.50
|
12.02
|
2022-10-24
|
Index ETF Growth
Portfolio
|
Global Equity Balanced
|
2022-12-31
|
143
|
15.19
|
14.88
|
15.31
|
2022-10-24
|
U.S. All Cap Growth
|
U.S. Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
100
|
5.29
|
27.30
|
12.05
|
14.73
|
14.81
|
2009-10-05
|
American Growth
|
U.S. Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
100
|
9.72
|
20.58
|
13.66
|
13.66
|
14.68
|
2009-10-05
|
Emerging Markets
Equity
|
Emerging Markets Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
15
|
27.39
|
19.18
|
7.99
|
7.81
|
7.26
|
2015-10-19
|
Canadian Focused
Premier Growth
|
Canadian Focused
Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
60
|
20.35
|
20.40
|
14.81
|
8.54
|
8.28
|
2009-10-05
|
Mackenzie Moderate Income
|
Canadian Fixed Income
Balanced
|
2015-12-31
|
53
|
6.97
|
7.26
|
2.71
|
3.32
|
3.47
|
2009-10-05
|
Canadian Neutral Balanced
|
Canadian Neutral
Balanced
|
2015-12-31
|
95
|
9.98
|
9.93
|
5.38
|
5.43
|
5.49
|
2009-10-05
|
Short-Term Bond
|
Canadian Short Term
Fixed Income
|
2015-12-31
|
15
|
2.68
|
3.85
|
0.85
|
0.95
|
0.98
|
2013-07-08
|
EAFE Equity
|
International Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
45
|
28.16
|
16.83
|
8.59
|
5.93
|
6.81
|
2015-01-12
|
Canadian Tactical Bond
|
Canadian Core Plus
Fixed Income
|
2019-12-31
|
12
|
1.18
|
3.22
|
-1.67
|
-0.23
|
2019-11-04
|
Canadian Stock Balanced
|
Canadian Equity
Balanced
|
2019-12-31
|
70
|
10.67
|
11.34
|
8.21
|
6.59
|
2019-11-04
|
Canadian Low Volatility
|
Canadian Equity
|
2019-12-31
|
65
|
19.47
|
15.03
|
11.97
|
8.96
|
2019-11-04
|
Fidelity Global Balanced
Portfolio
|
Global Neutral Balanced
|
2020-12-31
|
149
|
11.88
|
13.20
|
6.39
|
7.88
|
2020-05-11
|
Fidelity Global Income
Portfolio
|
Global Fixed Income
Balanced
|
2020-12-31
|
70
|
8.80
|
9.35
|
4.18
|
5.07
|
2020-05-11
|
Fidelity Global Equity
|
Global Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
141
|
10.84
|
16.41
|
5.69
|
9.58
|
2020-05-11
|
Fidelity Moderate Income
|
Canadian Fixed Income
Balanced
|
2015-12-31
|
53
|
6.50
|
7.66
|
2.53
|
3.36
|
3.78
|
2009-10-05
|
Fidelity Balanced
|
Canadian Neutral
Balanced
|
2015-12-31
|
95
|
10.54
|
11.25
|
5.89
|
5.58
|
5.52
|
2009-10-05
|
Fidelity True North
|
Canadian Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
65
|
21.74
|
15.28
|
11.93
|
9.04
|
8.26
|
2009-10-05
|
Fidelity NorthStar
|
Global Small/Mid Cap
Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
11
|
11.99
|
15.07
|
8.58
|
5.83
|
8.79
|
2009-10-05
|
Canadian Dividend*
|
Canadian Dividend &
Income Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
31
|
19.39
|
13.06
|
11.92
|
8.60
|
7.12
|
2009-10-05
|
U.S. Dividend*
|
U.S. Dividend & Income
Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
6
|
8.28
|
16.11
|
12.51
|
10.47
|
12.12
|
2013-07-08
|
Strategic Income*
|
Canadian Neutral
Balanced
|
2015-12-31
|
95
|
10.43
|
9.47
|
6.47
|
4.89
|
4.90
|
2009-10-05
|
Canadian Premier Balanced*
|
Canadian Equity
Balanced
|
2015-12-31
|
70
|
10.55
|
12.05
|
9.02
|
6.73
|
6.32
|
2009-10-05
|
Mackenzie Balanced*
|
Global Neutral Balanced
|
2015-12-31
|
149
|
9.66
|
9.57
|
5.28
|
5.36
|
5.05
|
2009-10-05
|
Balanced Income*
|
Canadian Neutral
Balanced
|
2015-12-31
|
95
|
11.50
|
10.52
|
5.19
|
5.05
|
5.23
|
2009-10-05
|
Canadian Corporate Bond*
|
Canadian Corporate
Fixed Income
|
2015-12-31
|
6
|
2.73
|
4.88
|
-0.25
|
1.22
|
1.40
|
2013-07-08
|
Moderate Profile**
|
Global Fixed Income
Balanced
|
2015-12-31
|
70
|
6.38
|
7.10
|
3.13
|
3.03
|
3.46
|
2009-10-05
|
European Equity**
|
European Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
6
|
14.67
|
14.27
|
7.02
|
3.42
|
5.19
|
2009-10-05
|
Global Infrastructure**
|
Global Infrastructure
Equity
|
2015-12-31
|
9
|
15.72
|
12.25
|
9.32
|
5.58
|
5.95
|
2009-10-05
|
Fidelity Tactical Asset
Allocation Income**
|
Global Fixed Income
Balanced
|
2015-12-31
|
70
|
7.96
|
8.01
|
2.89
|
3.45
|
3.75
|
2009-10-05
*Canada Life segregated fund originally with Great West Life
**Canada Life segregated fund originally with London Life
All performance data is as at Dec. 31, 2025.
Performance reflects Standard Series 75/75 of the respective Segregated Funds
The FundGrade calculation date for the awards is as at December 31, 2025.
About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.
Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.
About Canada Life
Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical, and mental well-being of Canadians. For over 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.
About Fundata Canada Inc.
Fundata Canada Inc. has been providing data aggregation and dissemination services to the Canadian media and financial marketplace since 1987. Fundata is a major provider in the distribution of fund and stock information in Canada.
About the Fundata FundGrade A+ Rating
FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The Fund-Grade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata. FundGrade ratings are subject to change every month.
For more information on the rating system, please visit https://www.fundata.com/fundgrade.
Canada Life Mutual Funds are managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. The funds are distributed by Quadrus Investment Services Ltd., IPC Investment Corporation, and IPC Securities Corporation, and may also be available through other authorised dealers in Canada.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution, or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the policyowner and may increase or decrease in value.
A description of the key features of Canada Life's individual variable insurance contract is contained in the information folder, available from your advisor.
The indicated rates of return for one, three, five, 10 years, and since inception are annual compounded returns for the period ending (December 31, 2025), including changes in the unit values. The rates of return are net of investment management fees and operating fees, but do not take into account redemption fees or other applicable charges payable by the policyowner. Please note that unit values and investment will fluctuate and past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance.
