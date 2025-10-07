WINNIPEG, MB, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canada Life Assurance Company ("Canada Life"), announced the launch of five new Index ETF segregated funds (collectively, the "Index ETF Funds"):

Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF

Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

U.S. Large Cap Equity Index ETF

International Equity Index ETF

Nasdaq 100 Index ETF

"Advisors and their clients are looking for solutions that deliver flexibility to adapt to their needs. The new Index ETF Funds offer the ability to build a well-diversified core portfolio, enhance growth potential through targeted exposures, and make tactical short-term adjustments to asset allocation based on market outlooks," says Sam Febbraro, Senior Vice-President of Wealth Solutions at Canada Life. "These segregated funds provide the value of a passive investment solution while offering the benefits of a Canada Life segregated funds policy including guarantees and potential creditor protection."

The Index ETF Funds are available through a segregated funds policy issued by Canada Life offering 75/75, 75/100 and 100/100 guarantee levels.

Additional information about the new Index ETF Funds can be found in the Fund Facts documents (click here).

About The Canada Life Assurance Company

Canada Life is a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians. For 175 years, individuals, families and business owners across Canada have trusted us to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. We proudly serve more than 14 million customer relationships from coast to coast. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc. and a member of the Power Corporation of Canada group of companies. Visit canadalife.com to learn more.

A description of the key features of the segregated funds policy is contained in the information folder. Any amount allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the policyowner and may increase or decrease in value. These funds are available through segregated funds policies issued by Canada Life.

This press release is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended to be used as solicitation for the sale of a segregated funds policy, nor does it constitute legal or investment advice. Policyowners should carefully review the terms of their segregated funds policy and the applicable fund information before allocating any amount to a segregated fund. As every policyowner's circumstances are different, policyowners should consult with their advisor to determine if these products are appropriate for their individual needs and financial objectives.

Creditor protection depends on court decisions and applicable legislation, which can be subject to change and can vary from each province; it can never be guaranteed. Policyowners should talk to their lawyer to find out more about the potential for creditor protection for their specific situation.

Guarantees are reduced proportionally by any withdrawal/redemption.

