LONDON, ON, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. ("CLIML") announced sub-advisor changes across select Canada Life Mutual Funds.

Irish Life Investment Managers Limited ("ILIM") recently acquired part of the business and assets of Canada Life Asset Management Limited ("CLAM") and completed a merger with Setanta Asset Management Limited ("Setanta").

As a result of these reorganizational changes, effective immediately, ILIM has assumed sub-advisory responsibilities for the Canada Life Global All Cap Equity Fund and Canada Life International Value Fund (each formerly sub-advised by Setanta), and for the portion of the Canada Life Global Equity and Income Fund that was previously sub-advised by CLAM. This fund continues to also be sub-advised by Mackenzie Financial Corporation and Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC.

There are no changes to the investment teams, objectives, risk rating or investment strategies of any of the above-mentioned funds.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd.

Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. is an investment management firm offering wealth management products and services for individuals, families and business owners. The funds are sub-advised by leading asset managers, providing access to specialized investment expertise from around the world. CLIML is a subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company. Learn more.

Canada Life Mutual Funds are managed by Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. The funds are distributed by Quadrus Investment Services Ltd., IPC Investment Corporation, and IPC Securities Corporation, and may also be available through other authorized dealers in Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

