LONDON, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML) announces changes to the investment strategies of Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund and Canada Life Pathways Global Multi Sector Bond Fund (the "Funds").

The investment strategies of Canada Life Global Multi-Sector Fixed Income Fund are amended to provide additional clarity on how corporate bonds are analyzed using a company-specific approach that seeks to avoid defaults and minimize negative ratings migration while maximizing value.

The investment strategies of Canada Life Pathways Global Multi Sector Bond Fund are amended to describe how downside risk is managed and portfolio volatility is mitigated.

These investment strategies changes take effect immediately. There are no changes to the investment objectives or risk rating of either Fund as a result of these changes.

About Canada Life Investment Management Ltd. (CLIML)

CLIML is the investment fund management subsidiary of The Canada Life Assurance Company, a leading insurance, wealth management and benefits provider focused on improving the financial, physical and mental well-being of Canadians.

For 175 years, Canada Life has been trusted by individuals, families and business owners to provide sound guidance and deliver on the promises we've made. Canada Life proudly serves approximately 12 million customer relationships from coast to coast to coast.

SOURCE Canada Life

For further information: Liz Kulyk, AVP, Media Relations & Public Affairs, Canada Life, 204-391-8515, [email protected]