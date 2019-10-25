Canada Life announces support for mental health through art therapy programs

"It was amazing to see first hand how art can help improve the mental health of Quebecers, which is one of our key priorities across Canada," said Monique Maynard, President, Quebec Affairs, Canada Life. "There are so many innovative initiatives from organizations right here in Quebec. We are proud of our partnerships with these organizations. They are truly at the forefront when it comes to mental health."

One such organization is the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

"Canada Life has supported us for several years, and this year, they've made an important gesture towards the community by renewing their commitment to the development of the Art Hive and our art therapy programs," said Danielle Champagne, Director General, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts Foundation. "Thanks to their support and significant actions in favour of mental health prevention in Montreal, we can bring the expertise of our teams to health organizations and their patients."

Canada Life is also excited to be the first corporate donor to Opéra de Montréal's YO'péra project. The project brings together young people, aged between 15 to 24, who suffer from mental illness and who are reinventing themselves through creation to facilitate their return to the community.

"Opéra de Montréal is very pleased to have found in Canada Life a partner that is sensitive to the benefits of music and a creative approach to working with young people struggling with mental health issues," said Pierre Vachon, Director, Civic Impact and Education, Opéra de Montréal. "The YO'péra project, in collaboration with the CHU Ste-Justine, allows about 15 young people to be the artisans, artists and performers of the process of creating a mini-opera, inspired by an existing work. This co-creation project gives them access to the power of art in all its dimensions and leads them on a transformative adventure of self-discovery."

In addition, Canada Life is proud to support the Canadian Mental Health Association, Quebec Division, the Fondation de l'Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Montréal, and the Groupe entreprises en santé – all to help support, research and provide tools to help ensure a better life for people affected directly or indirectly by mental health problems.

