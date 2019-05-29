Canada Leads the World in Accelerating a Clean Energy Future

VANCOUVER, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - A global energy transition is fundamentally changing the way we produce and consume energy. In a world increasingly seeking clean, affordable and reliable energy sources, Canada is positioned to become a supplier of choice.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today saluted ministers and energy leaders from over 25 countries at the conclusion of the tenth Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and fourth Mission Innovation (MI) Ministerial in Vancouver, B.C., for reinforcing international collaboration and accelerating progress toward a future that is clean and more prosperous for future generations.

Following the success of last year's ministerial meetings in Copenhagen and Malmö, and the momentum of Canada's G7 presidency, Canada sought to strengthen cooperation among member governments, Indigenous peoples, women and youth, the private sector and international organizations to focus on workers and communities in this transition to affordable, secure and sustainable energy.

Driven by the need to address climate change and other environmental concerns, as well as by rapidly changing markets and technologies, Canada committed to being a clean energy leader by taking concrete steps to develop policies and make investments that will lead to:

Smarter energy use for our homes, buildings, transportation and industry;

Clean energy powering our communities and businesses;

Use of more renewable fuels, including biomass and renewable natural gas; and

Greater market access for our energy products, technologies and services by positioning Canada as the cleanest energy provider in the world.

Minister Sohi discussed Canada's energy future — a clean future that guarantees Canadians good middle-class jobs and a strong economy and ensures that Canada remains a destination of choice for international investment. This builds on the Generation Energy Council Report submitted to the Government of Canada by leading Canadians. The report proposed principles on how to build our energy future where the economy and environment go hand in hand.

While CEM and MI are distinct fora, they share a common goal of advancing the clean energy revolution. The meetings bring together clean energy leaders and innovators from around the world to share cutting-edge transformations and advance international collaboration. The meeting provided Canada with the opportunity to demonstrate its leadership in addressing the challenges and seizing the opportunities of this clean growth century. Progress on these important discussions will continue throughout the year, leading up to the next Clean Energy Ministerial and Mission Innovation Ministerial meeting hosted by Chile in 2020.

"Canada recognizes the need to think differently about how we produce energy, move people, power our industries and heat our homes. The pace of this energy transition may vary from country to country, but there is no mistaking that the shift to a clean energy future is underway — and irreversible. Investments in clean technology and innovation are the new imperative, balancing environmental and economic stewardship. We look forward to continued collaboration with our international partners to advance the development of global clean energy policy, technology and innovation."

Backgrounder: Canada Leads the World in Accelerating a Clean Energy Future

Canada welcomed over 25 countries to the 10th Clean Energy Ministerial and 4th Mission Innovation Ministerial where countries discussed progress toward advancing the development of global clean energy policy, technology and innovation. Canada outlined principles to achieve a cleaner energy future, while promoting sustainability, resilience and energy security. These aims include the need to be inclusive and harness the leadership of women, Indigenous peoples and youth in developing the most innovative solutions.

During the conference, Canada also announced:

Efforts to double public investments in clean energy innovation are on track. MI members have collectively invested a total of $4.6 billion since 2015, $1.3 billion of which relates directly to new, collaborative projects. As a founding member of MI, Canada is well on its way to reach $775 million per year by 2020.

since 2015, of which relates directly to new, collaborative projects. As a founding member of MI, is well on its way to reach per year by 2020. The launch of Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada (BESC), a first-of-its-kind program jointly designed and developed with Breakthrough Energy, will provide up to $30 million to leading Canadian clean energy entrepreneurs. This initiative will demonstrate the impact that can come from the public and private sectors working together to deliver on the promise made when MI and Breakthrough Energy were formed in 2015.

to leading Canadian clean energy entrepreneurs. This initiative will demonstrate the impact that can come from the public and private sectors working together to deliver on the promise made when MI and Breakthrough Energy were formed in 2015. A new CEM hydrogen initiative highlighting Canada's world-leading hydrogen and fuel cell industry. This new initiative will bring together industry and governments from around the world to foster full-scale commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies across all sectors of the economy, as part of the global energy transition.

world-leading hydrogen and fuel cell industry. This new initiative will bring together industry and governments from around the world to foster full-scale commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies across all sectors of the economy, as part of the global energy transition. A new CEM campaign was launched to promote flexible next-generational nuclear technologies, such as Small Nuclear Reactors.

Canada will join the CEM Investment and Finance Initiative to address the investment risks and opportunities related to clean growth, putting Canada at the forefront of global work on sustainable financing.

will join the CEM Investment and Finance Initiative to address the investment risks and opportunities related to clean growth, putting at the forefront of global work on sustainable financing. A clean energy memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Chile , demonstrating alignment between the country's energy and climate change interests. This energy partnership will provide both countries with an opportunity to drive investment and innovation within the clean energy sector and advance collaborative efforts, including regulatory development in the electricity market. The MOU will focus on investment and innovation in six areas:

, demonstrating alignment between the country's energy and climate change interests. This energy partnership will provide both countries with an opportunity to drive investment and innovation within the clean energy sector and advance collaborative efforts, including regulatory development in the electricity market. The MOU will focus on investment and innovation in six areas: Energy trade and investment;



Renewable energy integration, including opportunities for remote communities;



Energy efficiency including transportation;



Opportunities for women in clean energy;



Accelerating clean-energy innovation and technology deployment; and



Engaging Indigenous peoples, workers and communities in energy resource development.

As host of this year's CEM/MI, the Government of Canada underscored that it is working to strengthen environmental protections, build Indigenous partnerships and ensure that women and youth are full participants and equal partners in the clean technology sector.

To these ends, Canada announced the 100th signatory to the Equal by 30 initiative, which commits to equal pay, equal opportunity and equal leadership by 2030 in both the private and public sectors. This year's conference was inclusive by design in order to demonstrate the Government of Canada's core commitment to advance gender equality. Gender principles tabled at the conference will be carried forward, and Canada will continue to work in close collaboration with next year's host, Chile, on its gender component within the ministerial. This year's conference also featured the first-ever parallel youth program, bringing together over 60 youth delegates from CEM and MI countries and every province and territory in Canada.

Preparing workers and communities for the global energy transformation is a critical part of the just transition. Canada is committed to providing support and opportunities for workers and workforces who are impacted by the transforming energy sector, ensuring a just transition for everyone. A successful transition will mean investing in technology, training and ensuring diversity and inclusivity. Canada is placing workers and communities at the forefront of CEM10/MI-4, demonstrating the importance of collective solutions and best practices to ensure no one is left behind.

