GATINEAU, QC, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Accessibility Standards Canada announced today the publication of ASC-5.2.1: Accessible Service Delivery. This new standard brings together all aspects of accessible service delivery into one comprehensive set of requirements. Released during National AccessAbility Week, the standard reflects Canada's ongoing commitment to building a more accessible and inclusive country through action.

Accessible service delivery is about delivering services that people of all abilities can access, understand, and use. Services are a part of everyday life and include everything from getting information and support to completing essential tasks. When the services Canadians depend on are delivered in an accessible and inclusive way, they are easier to use, more flexible, and more effective for everyone. Accessible services also help organizations reach more people, build trust, and improve service quality.

The requirements set out in ASC-5.2.1: Accessible Service Delivery standard include:

offering services in multiple accessible ways

communicating through plain language and accessible formats

responding to individual needs in a timely and equitable way

involving people with disabilities in the design of services

training staff to deliver accessible and inclusive services

ensuring access for people using supports

providing alternatives during service disruptions.

The standard was developed by an Accessibility Standards Canada technical committee. The committee is made up primarily of people with disabilities and members of equity-deserving groups. The standard was finalized after a public review with input from Canadians of diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Quotes

"Accessible and inclusive services help build a stronger Canada where everyone can participate fully in everyday life. This new standard will support organizations in delivering services that are more inclusive, responsive, and accessible for persons with disabilities and ultimately, for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Persons with disabilities should not have to work harder to access services because of barriers that can be prevented. This standard gives organizations guidance to help ensure their services are accessible in ways that meet diverse needs and reflect the full range of experiences across Canada."

– Leslie Church, Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretaries of State for Labour, for Seniors, and for Children and Youth, and to the Minister of Jobs and Families (Persons with disabilities)

"Everyone should be able to access the services they need, when and how they need them. This is precisely what our new standard is about. It brings together the full service experience into one practical framework to help organizations deliver services that are more inclusive, equitable, and accessible by design. This will help create a Canada where people with disabilities can participate fully in society and live with dignity."

– Dino Zuppa, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

Quick facts

ASC-5.2.1: Accessible Service Delivery aims to help organizations identify, remove, and prevent barriers in how services are delivered. It addresses many types of barriers in service delivery, including communication, physical, online, built environment, and attitudinal.

The standard is designed as a practical tool. Organizations can use it in whole or in part to deliver services that are more inclusive, consistent, and responsive to the needs of more people.

The standard is available for free, in both official languages and accessible formats. It's accompanied by a summary made available in plain language, American Sign Language and Langue des signes québécoise .

. Accessibility Standards Canada is an accredited standards development organization with the Standards Council of Canada. It is mandated to help create a barrier-free Canada by 2040.

National AccessAbility Week is an annual event that celebrates the contributions of people with disabilities and promotes barrier-free, inclusive communities. It focuses on removing barriers, fostering equity, and highlighting efforts to make Canada more accessible.

Associated links

ASC-5.2.1: Accessible Service Delivery

Summary of ASC-5.2.1: Accessible Service Delivery

Accessibility Standards Canada

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SOURCE Accessibility Standards Canada

Communications, Accessibility Standards Canada, Email: [email protected]