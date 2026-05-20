GATINEAU, QC, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Accessibility Standards Canada (ASC) has been included on the Forbes Accessibility 200 list. This list recognizes organizations from around the world that are advancing accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities.

ASC is one of 200 organizations included on the list. According to Forbes, the list recognizes organizations working in areas related to accessibility, including communication, mobility, education, software, consumer products, robotics, sports and recreation, travel, the workplace, and entertainment. It showcases those making a difference through leadership and innovation.

ASC supports the implementation of the Accessible Canada Act through the development of accessibility standards and the advancement of research related to accessibility. The organization works toward the goal of a barrier-free Canada by 2040.

ASC develops accessibility standards in collaboration with persons with disabilities, industry, governments, and other partners. Through its grants and contributions program, the organization also funds research projects to help identify, remove, and prevent barriers to accessibility.

Quote

"We are honoured to be recognized among organizations and innovators working to improve accessibility and drive positive change for people with disabilities. This recognition reflects the contributions of our employees, technical committee members, partners, and people with disabilities who share their expertise and lived experience to advance accessibility in Canada."

– Dino Zuppa, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

Quick facts

The Accessibility 200 list includes the top 200 global impact-makers in accessibility-related fields like communication, mobility, education, software, consumer products, robotics, sports and recreation, travel, the workplace, entertainment, and more.

Organizations on the list represent 24 countries across six continents.

The list is presented alphabetically and is not ranked.

The list was compiled with the support of a 12-member advisory board from around the world.

Accessibility Standards Canada is an accredited standards development organization with the Standards Council of Canada.

Accessibility Standards Canada develops standards that are grounded in evidence-based research and national and international best practices.

Associated links

Accessibility Standards Canada

Forbes Accessibility 200

The Accessibility 200: How We Make The List

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SOURCE Accessibility Standards Canada

Communications, Accessibility Standards Canada, Email: [email protected]