GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Accessibility Standards Canada and the New Brunswick Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This agreement strengthens how both governments collaborate to advance accessibility standards. It supports a more inclusive New Brunswick and contributes to a more consistent accessibility experience across Canada.

The MOU encourages both parties to build on their respective accessibility priorities while coordinating further in areas of mutual interest. It establishes a framework for collaboration. This makes it easier to:

share research,

learn from each other's work, and

identify where their standards can align or reinforce one another.

Sharing accessibility information and expertise means stronger, better-informed standards that reflect the true needs and experiences of people with disabilities in Canada.

How this benefits Canadians

Working together helps both governments reduce duplication, make better use of public resources, and invest more efficiently in accessibility solutions. Most importantly, collaborating on common principles across Canada carries benefits for all Canadians:

It makes sure that standards are designed to remove barriers, regardless of jurisdiction.

It reduces the potential for differing accessibility standards, ensuring a seamless and inclusive accessibility experience across Canada.

It promotes equity and consistency of accessibility for people with disabilities as they live, work, and travel in Canada.

Greater consistency in accessibility standards will lead to fewer barriers. This work directly supports the shared goal of New Brunswick and the Government of Canada: a barrier-free country by 2040.

Quotes

"Together, through collaboration and alignment, we can make accessibility progress and help create a Canada where everyone can participate fully. This agreement with New Brunswick reflects our shared commitment to building a stronger, more coordinated approach to accessibility across the country. It also ensures that our work is grounded in the lived realities of people with disabilities. By joining forces and drawing on each other's strengths, we can make meaningful improvements that remove barriers and ultimately, make life more accessible for everyone."

– Dino Zuppa, Chief Executive Officer, Accessibility Standards Canada

"Everyone deserves to live without barriers. Improving accessibility across the province is a focus for our government, so I am pleased to take another step towards building a more inclusive New Brunswick. We are eager to partner with Accessibility Standards Canada. We know that their experience and knowledge will boost our ongoing efforts and give us a chance to help make accessibility the same experience for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Jean-Claude D'Amours, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Training

Quick facts

The MOU between Accessibility Standards Canada and the Government of New Brunswick was officially signed on September 21, 2025. It is intended to last 5 years, with a possibility for renewal.

The MOU formalizes a mutually beneficial working relationship to optimize each parties' individual and collective accessibility objectives. Sharing knowledge and best practices reduces and eliminates the duplication of resources and efforts.

The MOU supports consistent accessibility solutions across jurisdictions. It ensures both governments work together to remove barriers to accessibility.

Accessibility Standards Canada is a federal organization responsible for developing standards, advancing accessibility research, and sharing information about accessibility.

The MOU with New Brunswick brings the number of MOUs signed between Accessibility Standards Canada and provincial partners to 9. Similar agreements are already in place with the governments of Alberta, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia (2) and Ontario (2).

New Brunswick established the Accessibility Act in June 2024. It also released its first five-year Strategic Plan on Accessibility in 2025.

in June 2024. It also released its first five-year Strategic Plan on Accessibility in 2025. The Accessibility Advisory Board was appointed in August 2024. It provides accessibility advice to the Minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour.

An Accessibility Office was created within the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour to lead the implementation of the Accessibility Act .

. The Strategic plan outlines the first three priority areas for the development of accessibility standards regulations: Information and Communication, Employment and the Built Environment.

Associated links

