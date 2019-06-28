Canada Launches New Energy Efficiency Program

OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Energy efficiency helps businesses and families save money, makes businesses more competitive and creates a cleaner environment for future generations. The Government of Canada is taking action by investing in initiatives that will prepare us for a clean energy future and provide a healthier planet for future generations.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, today launched the Energy Manager Program, which will provide $3.1 million to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), municipalities, universities, schools, hospitals and not-for-profit organizations in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick — provinces where the federal carbon pricing backstop applies.

The Energy Manager Program will help identify and adopt energy efficiency solutions that reduce energy use, operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions by offering funding to hire energy managers and undergo energy assessments for buildings, industrial facilities and fleets. The program will be funded from the proceeds of the federal carbon pollution pricing system.

The Government of Canada committed to tackling climate change by putting a price on pollution and transitioning toward a clean, low-carbon economy. The Energy Manager Program complements other energy efficiency, clean energy and innovation programs.

Canada is committed to a clean energy future that guarantees Canadians good, middle-class jobs and a strong economy and ensures that Canada remains a destination of choice for international investment. This announcement builds on the Generation Energy Council Report submitted to the Government of Canada by leading Canadians, which proposed principles on how to build our energy future where the economy and environment go hand in hand.

"By investing in the environment, we invest in Canadians, our economy and the prolonged health of our planet. Our government is proud to support initiatives like the Energy Manager Program, which will reduce energy use, operating costs and greenhouse gas emissions, advancing our clean future and helping us realize our global climate change goals."

Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources



