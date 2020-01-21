Canada launches environmental funding programs

OTTAWA, Jan. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Across the country, Canadians are leading grassroots action to protect the environment, tackle plastic pollution, conserve nature, and protect our waterways. These initiatives are creating good local jobs and improving the environment for the next generation.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, launched the annual call for proposals for eight environmental funding programs. These programs will contribute to community-based projects that will have positive and measurable impacts on the environment and Canadians.

For example, potential projects funded this year could help contribute directly to the recovery of species at risk, address plastic pollution and climate change, restore and protect water quality in the Great Lakes and Lake Winnipeg, and improve long-term sustainability of ecosystems in Atlantic Canada.

Canadians across the country—Indigenous communities, landowners, environmental groups, schools, other levels of government and businesses—are invited to apply.

For more information on eligibility criteria and how to apply for funding, please follow the links below.

Quotes

"Canadians across the country are stepping up with innovative solutions to some of our most pressing environmental challenges. I encourage all eligible groups with innovative environmental projects to apply for funding. We look forward to supporting initiatives that will have a positive impact on our community and natural environment."

– The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

Over the past four years, an average of 264 projects per year received grants and contributions funding from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The EcoAction Community Funding Program, just one of Environment and Climate Change Canada's environmental funding programs, has helped engage over 2.7 million Canadians in positive environmental activities since 2006.

