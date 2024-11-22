GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The global plastic pollution crisis is impacting Canada and countries around the world. Canadians expect the government to take decisive steps to protect them from the impacts of plastic pollution. Plastic pollution litters our environments, damages our ecosystems, and poses potential threats to human health. The scale of this global problem has reached a boiling point that requires urgent action, as its global production and waste are set to triple by 2060, with plastic pollution projected to grow 2.5 times by 2040.

In 2022, Canada, with other countries, committed to develop a new, legally binding global deal on plastic pollution by the end of 2024. Adopting this agreement would represent one of the most significant environmental decisions since the Paris Climate Accords and the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Beginning next week and running until December 1, 2024, Canada will participate in the fifth and final planned session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) in Busan, Republic of Korea.

Canada will work with all countries to finalize an ambitious and effective global agreement. Canada wants to see a treaty that addresses the full life cycle of plastics with the aim to end plastic pollution and protect the environment and human health from its impacts. Canada joins the High Ambition Coalition of countries that support global restrictions, prohibitions, phase-outs, and requirements for certain plastic products and chemicals of concern in plastics, as well as strong measures to enable sustainable consumption, production, and a safe circular economy; improve plastic waste management; and reduce plastic pollution from entering the environment.

Canada welcomes the participation of the business community, which is advocating for more harmonized global rules. The Business Coalition for a Global Plastics Treaty, for example, represents more than 200 businesses and financial institutions in Canada and around the world, including many of the world's most recognizable brands. Their advocacy emphasizes the importance of harmonized global rules to address the entire life cycle of plastics.

Canada understands that an ambitious deal is an inclusive deal. That's why Canada calls for an agreement that considers the aspirations of vulnerable countries and those with limited capacity who may require assistance to meet treaty obligations. Canada will work with partners toward the adoption of public and private funding sources and will reflect considerations of Indigenous peoples and different groups of populations, including workers and persons in vulnerable situations.

Canada has been heavily engaged in advancing the fight to tackle plastic pollution, both at home and abroad. Last April, Canada successfully hosted the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-4), welcoming more than 3,000 participants from over 170 countries to Ottawa to focus on progress toward reaching the global agreement. Canada has also hosted or co-hosted four large Ministerial gatherings in 2024, including on the margins of the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6), the Fourth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-4), the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), and the 16th United Nations Biodiversity Conference (COP 16) to discuss potential areas of convergence on technical topics and bridge the gap on positions.

At the same time, Canada is taking action to protect Canadians from toxic substances. The Government is committed to strengthening the chemicals management regime under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999.

The Canadian delegation looks forward to working with other member states, Indigenous peoples, intergovernmental partners, labour, civil society, and industry at INC-5 to reach a final ambitious global agreement by the end of the session to end plastic pollution.

Quotes

"As we face compounding crises affecting our planet, we have a historic opportunity to tackle plastic pollution through this global agreement. Canada is committed to leading the way in developing an ambitious, science-based agreement that evolves with new knowledge and incorporates Indigenous perspectives. Together with our international partners, we will work tirelessly to finalize a strong and effective agreement by the end of this year to end plastic pollution and protect our planet for future generations."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick facts

The Fifth Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) is part of a series of crucial international gatherings this fall focused on addressing the interconnected crises of pollution, climate change (COP29) , and biodiversity loss (COP16) .

, and biodiversity loss . Canada is an inaugural member of the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution, which includes over 60 countries from every United Nations region, and founded the Host Country Alliance, reinforcing its commitment to developing comprehensive strategies to reduce plastic waste and pollution.

is an inaugural member of the High Ambition Coalition to End Plastic Pollution, which includes over 60 countries from every United Nations region, and founded the Host Country Alliance, reinforcing its commitment to developing comprehensive strategies to reduce plastic waste and pollution. Canada has implemented numerous initiatives to tackle this pressing global challenge, including the launch of the Ocean Plastics Charter during its 2018 G7 Presidency, and will continue to look at ways for taking action on this as part of Canada's G7 Presidency in 2025.

has implemented numerous initiatives to tackle this pressing global challenge, including the launch of the Ocean Plastics Charter during its 2018 G7 Presidency, and will continue to look at ways for taking action on this as part of G7 Presidency in 2025. Canada is taking action by implementing its comprehensive plan to reduce plastic waste and pollution and help Canadians move toward a circular economy, including working with provinces and territories to deliver the Canada-Wide Strategy on Zero Plastic Waste and Action Plan that addresses the entire life cycle of plastics to keep plastic in the economy and out of the environment.

is taking action by implementing its comprehensive plan to reduce plastic waste and pollution and help Canadians move toward a circular economy, including working with provinces and territories to deliver the Canada-Wide Strategy on Zero Plastic Waste and Action Plan that addresses the entire life cycle of plastics to keep plastic in the economy and out of the environment. As part of this comprehensive plan, the Federal Plastics Registry was launched on April 20, 2024 , and is the most comprehensive of its kind worldwide. It requires companies, including producers and other service providers, to report annually on the quantity and types of plastic they manufacture, import, and place on the Canadian market and how it is managed at its end of life.

, and is the most comprehensive of its kind worldwide. It requires companies, including producers and other service providers, to report annually on the quantity and types of plastic they manufacture, import, and place on the Canadian market and how it is managed at its end of life. Canada recognizes that some plastics contain the use of PFAS. Canada is committed to tackling PFAS—commonly referred to as "forever chemicals"—and is among the first jurisdiction in the world to address the risks from the full class of PFAS. Based on the latest available science, the Government has published an updated Draft State of PFAS Report and a revised Risk Management Scope. The Report proposes to conclude that the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, is entering or may enter the environment at levels that are or may be harmful to human health and the environment. Fluoropolymers are planned for consideration in a separate assessment, as they may have significantly different exposure and hazard profiles when compared with other PFAS.

recognizes that some plastics contain the use of PFAS. is committed to tackling PFAS—commonly referred to as "forever chemicals"—and is among the first jurisdiction in the world to address the risks from the full class of PFAS. Based on the latest available science, the Government has published an updated and a revised Risk Management Scope. The Report proposes to conclude that the class of PFAS, excluding fluoropolymers, is entering or may enter the environment at levels that are or may be harmful to human health and the environment. Fluoropolymers are planned for consideration in a separate assessment, as they may have significantly different exposure and hazard profiles when compared with other PFAS. Budget 2024 also announces the Government will begin work this year to enhance the Chemicals Management Plan's existing cost recovery framework, ensuring big industry pays its fair share to protect Canadians and the environment.

The Government is committed to strengthening the chemicals management regime under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999, through key new initiatives such as the Watch List Approach, Plan of Priorities, and Vertebrate Animal Testing Strategy in support of the ongoing Chemicals Management Plan.

