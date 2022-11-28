CITY OF SELKIRK, MB, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, and His Worship Larry Johannson, Mayor of the City of Selkirk, announced a federal investment of $5,920,000 million to build infrastructure that will help prevent flooding in Selkirk.

The new Storm Water Management Capacity Building Program consists of three projects that will protect homes, businesses, roads, and essential infrastructure in Selkirk. The construction of a west end storm retention pond in the new development planned west of Annie Street and south of Manitoba Avenue will serve to capture storm water to reduce the risk of overland flooding during heavy rainstorms and snowmelt runoff each spring.

An active transportation pathway will be developed around the pond to encourage physical activity and integrate the pond into the surrounding landscape. The project will also continue the city's combined sewer separation program to divide storm from wastewater sewers to reduce basement flooding and sewage backup. In addition, improvements to the city's storm water retention ponds in the Creekside and Woodlands Developments will include aeration systems and water elevation reduction on the ponds to discourage algae growth and help protect natural habitats and ecosystems.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"The effects of climate change are apparent in severe weather events like the flooding Manitoba faced last spring, which damaged homes, forced evacuations, collapsed roads, eroded riverbanks, and closed some bridges, blocking off entire communities. Investments in disaster mitigation infrastructure help provide the necessary tools to safeguard communities against the effects of climate change. Our Government is proud to be working proactively with partners to help protect Manitobans' homes, livelihoods, and communities."

Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Climate change is going to have huge impacts on not only our infrastructure, but most importantly the people in our communities if we don't make the investments needed now. The unprecedented events that we experienced in the Creekside development and throughout Selkirk this spring will continue to happen more frequently and will further impact people's homes and safety. Selkirk, with partners, remains dedicated to investing in the sustainable infrastructure needed to mitigate these risks."

His Worship Larry Johannson, Mayor of the City of Selkirk

The Government of Canada's funding for this project comes from the Disaster and Mitigation Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and/or environmental assessments.

On November 24 th , 2022, the Government of Canada released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy. It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the Government of released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As outlined in the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan (GOCAAP), the federal plan to implement the National Adaptation Strategy's goals, objectives and proposed targets, the Government of Canada will invest up to an additional $489.1 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) to help communities increase their resiliency against the effects of climate change.

(GOCAAP), the federal plan to implement the National Adaptation Strategy's goals, objectives and proposed targets, the Government of will invest up to an additional through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) to help communities increase their resiliency against the effects of climate change. Launched in 2018 with an initial investment of $2 billion , the DMAF helps communities build infrastructure they need to better withstand natural hazards such as floods, wildfires, earthquakes, and droughts. Through Budget 2021, the Government of Canada invested an additional $1.375 billion in the DMAF .

