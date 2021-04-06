Canada Invests Over $7.6 Million in Community-Led Clean Energy Projects in Nunavut

NUNAVUT, April 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The impacts of climate change are felt across the North, and Indigenous communities are taking action to secure a resilient and low-emissions energy future. The Government of Canada is investing in community-led clean energy projects with remote Indigenous communities that are transitioning away from diesel while advancing reconciliation and self-determination.

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced over $7.6 million for three clean energy projects in Nunavut that will enhance understanding of energy use and support renewable energy technology in remote Arctic environments.

The three investments include:

$6.5 million for the Qikiqtaaluk Business Development Corporation's Sanikiluaq Renewable Energy Demonstration Project that will install a high-penetration wind turbine and battery system that is anticipated to generate 4,026,000 kWh of energy annually, displacing more than 50 percent of diesel fuel used to generate electricity in the community.

for the Qikiqtaaluk Business Development Corporation's Sanikiluaq Renewable Energy Demonstration Project that will install a high-penetration wind turbine and battery system that is anticipated to generate 4,026,000 kWh of energy annually, displacing more than 50 percent of diesel fuel used to generate electricity in the community. Over $750,000 for NRStor Inc. and the Hamlet of Arviat to conduct a front-end engineering design study for a hybrid wind, solar and energy storage system to develop a detailed plan covering everything from power-purchase agreements to environmental assessment and permitting to enhance the Nunavut community's ability to deliver renewable energy and reduce emissions.

for NRStor Inc. and the Hamlet of to conduct a front-end engineering design study for a hybrid wind, solar and energy storage system to develop a detailed plan covering everything from power-purchase agreements to environmental assessment and permitting to enhance the community's ability to deliver renewable energy and reduce emissions. $400,000 for the Government of Nunavut to develop a comprehensive Community Energy Plan with every community in Nunavut to serve as models for planning processes to be followed in the remaining communities.

As outlined in Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, ensuring Canada is a world leader in clean power is a top priority. The government is investing an additional $300 million over five years to give rural, remote and Indigenous communities currently reliant on diesel the opportunity to be powered by clean, reliable energy by 2030.

Quick Facts

All three projects were funded through Natural Resources Canada's Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities program, an eight-year, $220-million program to reduce reliance on diesel in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy projects, encouraging energy efficiency, and building local skills and capacity.

program to reduce reliance on diesel in rural and remote communities by deploying and demonstrating renewable energy projects, encouraging energy efficiency, and building local skills and capacity. It is also part of the Government of Canada's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, a more than $180-billion investment over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade, and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Quotes

"Indigenous people and communities are leaders in Canada's clean growth future. By working together with them, we're getting good projects off the ground — and great results."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"The support we are providing for these clean energy projects demonstrates our commitment to working together in collaboration with Indigenous and territorial partners in Nunavut to tackle climate change, transition to clean energy and create greater economic opportunity in the territory. Each of these initiatives will help create a cleaner, healthier and more prosperous future for Nunavummiut and all Canadians."



Daniel Vandal

Minister of Northern Affairs

"The Sanikiluaq High Displacement Renewable Energy Demonstration project is guided by the principles of Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit, innovative technology solutions, and sustainable development. With a goal to offset more than 50 percent of the community's diesel fuel use for electricity, this Inuit-led solution will improve access to clean, reliable energy in Sanikiluaq. Qikiqtaaluk Business Development Corporation is pleased to receive this $6.5-million investment from Natural Resources Canada to advance Nunavut's clean energy transition and generate local environmental, social and economic benefits in collaboration with the Hamlet of Sanikiluaq."



Harry Flaherty

President and CEO of Qikiqtaaluk Business Development Corporation



"The Hamlet of Sanikiluaq is pleased to be working in collaboration with Qikiqtaaluk Business Development Corporation on the Sanikiluaq High Displacement Renewable Energy Demonstration Project. This project will boost local economic development and will enhance energy security for the Hamlet. We look forward to seeing the success of this innovative project, which will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in our community."



Mayor Johnnie Cookie

Hamlet of Sanikiluaq



"The Hamlet of Arviat is playing an important leadership role in demonstrating to communities across Nunavut how clean energy can be used to unlock environmental as well as economic benefits. We are excited to lead the development of this project in partnership with the Hamlet of Arviat."

Annette Verschuren

CEO of NRStor Inc.

"Both the Government of Nunavut and the federal government recognize the importance of reducing the reliance on diesel fuel in Nunavut communities. The Department of Environment supports Nunavut communities in developing their own CEPs and setting specific goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions by developing innovative local energy projects."

Hon. Joe Savikataaq

Premier of Nunavut

Associated links



Clean Energy for Rural and Remote Communities

Investing in Canada Plan

A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy

Qikiqtaaluk Business Development Corporation

Sanikiluaq High Displacement Renewable Energy

NRStor Inc

Arviat Clean Energy Microgrid FEED Study

Government of Nunavut

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, [email protected]; Ian Cameron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]; Casey Lessard, Manager of Communications, Education and Outreach, Department of Environment, Government of Nunavut, 867-975-7761, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

