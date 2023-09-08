EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today the Government of Canada and the City of Edmonton announced details of a new project receiving more than $12.5 million in funding, one of the 41 recipients of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative's (RHI) City Stream.

The funding will help construct new supportive housing that will provide homes for at least 63 people. The Government of Alberta is providing $3.99 million through its Affordable Housing Partnership Program and the City of Edmonton has contributed $11.9 million. The City, in partnership with Homeward Trust Edmonton, is leading construction of the building, which will include 12 barrier-free units and is designed to provide safe, accessible, and affordable housing for people who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton.

This is made possible by the Government of Canada's additional investment of $1.5 billion through RHI, bringing the program's total to $4 billion to support the country's most vulnerable. The additional funding for the third round of RHI will be divided into two streams: $1 billion through the Projects Stream and $500 million towards the Cities Stream. This investment is expected to create at least 5,000 more affordable housing units for Canadians in severe housing need across the country, with 25% of investments going towards women-focused housing projects. The total number of units created with all three phases of the RHI is now over 15,500 across Canada.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Through the Rapid Housing Initiative, we are quickly providing new affordable housing units for people who need them most, right across Canada, including right here in Edmonton. By working closely with our partners to create more affordable housing, the Government of Canada is improving the quality of life for Canadians, particularly our most vulnerable. This is one of the many ways our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We heard loudly and clearly that Edmontonians want us to deliver on housing. We are laser focused on building more homes and making housing more affordable. That's why we invested in the Rapid Housing Initiative here in Edmonton to ensure our most vulnerable are safe and secure. These units will transform the lives of the people who call them home." – The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages and Member of Parliament Edmonton Centre

"Alberta's government is pleased to support the City of Edmonton's Holyrood project to provide supportive housing for those in need, including women and children fleeing violence. We look forward to continue working in partnership with all levels of government and the non-profit and private sectors to deliver local solutions to local housing needs." – The Honourable Jason Nixon, Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services

"Like many cities across Canada, houselessness is one of the greatest challenges facing Edmonton. Though it is a significant problem, we know the answer: housing and support. The new supportive housing announced today demonstrates the commitment that will be needed from all three levels of government to address the crisis of houselessness. It will provide a new beginning for its residents and contribute to the safety and stability our city needs to thrive." — Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton

Quick facts:

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

National Housing Strategy (NHS) is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest more than $82+ billion to give more Canadians a place to call home. Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), under the NHS.

The first two rounds of the RHI exceeded expectations and are expected to create more than 10,000 units instead of the 7,500 initially planned. This includes more than 3,300 units to support women and more than 4,200 units to support Indigenous Peoples.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Related links:

To find out more, visit RHI3 and eligibility criteria.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit: www.placetocallhome.ca

Check out the National Housing Strategy Housing Funding Initiatives Map to see affordable housing projects that have been developed across Canada .

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this news release: Shiraz Keushgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]