ST. PETER'S, NS, May 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, and Barry Culligan, Chair of the St. Peter's, Sampsonville and Area Water Utility, announced a joint investment of more than $1.5 million to modernise the Village of St. Peter's drinking water infrastructure.

This investment will enable the Village to replace and upgrade an aging watermain pipe on Pepperell Street. This work will improve access to drinking water and improve fire flows which firefighters rely on when battling fires.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"High quality drinking water is a priority for the residents of the Village of St. Peter's as it is for all Canadians. This investment will ensure that these high standards are met and it will, moreover, improve the firefighting capacity by increasing the fire flows. This will be done in a safe, healthy and environmentally sustainable way in accordance to all of the federal government's green initiatives."

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"I would like to acknowledge the work of MLA Trevor Boudreau to ensure the people of St. Peter's and Sampsonville have upgraded water distribution systems. These are strong communities with bright futures. This investment means they will continue to have a safe and reliable supply of water."

Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance and Treasury Board, on behalf of John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"This project will help us to improve the sustainability of aging infrastructure, provide clean water in an environmentally responsible manner and improve our firefighting flows to the village of St. Peter's. Thanks to this wonderful partnership, we are finally able to move forward on the mandated improvement of the utility's aging infrastructure and the improvement of its existing services with regards to firefighting flows. A great day for everyone involved."

Barry Culligan, Chair, St. Peter's, Sampsonville and Area Water Utility

The Government of Canada is investing $633,600 in this project, while the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $528,000 .

The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

This stream supports greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies in Canada.

Including today's announcement, the Government of Canada has invested in 62 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream in Nova Scotia, with a total federal contribution of more than $355 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $426.3 million.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

