Canada Invests in Smart Grid Technologies in Lac-Mégantic

LAC-MÉGANTIC, QC, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - One of the greatest opportunities for Canada is the shift toward clean growth. To combat climate change, Canada needs new and innovative approaches to generating clean power. That is why supporting community-level smart grid projects that align with provincial priorities is a key component of the Government of Canada's approach to a clean energy future.



The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $3.4-million investment for a micro-grid project in Lac Mégantic that will improve the city's electrical grids and overall environmental performance.

Led by Hydro-Québec, this project will test distributed energy resource technologies, such as batteries, solar panels, vehicle charging stations and home automation equipment in real-life conditions, while promoting the active involvement of citizens and other end-users.

Funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's Smart Grid Program and is part of Canada's Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, through which the government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Canada is committed to a clean energy future that guarantees good, middle-class jobs and a strong economy, and ensures that our country remains a destination of choice for international investment.

Quotes

"This smart grid project will put Lac-Mégantic at the centre of Canada's transition to a clean energy future. The city will become a living laboratory, where new concepts are tried and tested to pave the way toward a greener future powered by clean electricity."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food



"More than a year after the start of our collaboration with Lac-Mégantic, Hydro-Québec is proud to be here today to accept this funding, which will help advance our energy transition and technological evolution. This strong partnership is the key to successfully bringing this innovative project to fruition and making Lac-Mégantic the very first municipality in Québec to rely on a microgrid."

Alain Sayegh

Director – Integration of New Technologies, Hydro-Québec

"Here, in Lac-Mégantic, we strive to create an innovative and collaborative living environment by becoming a leader in energy transition. Having the first electric microgrid in Quebec, in the heart of our city, will have a significant impact on the quality of life of our citizens in terms of the city's potential attractiveness. We want to bounce back further, rebuild in a different way. The microgrid will allow us to do just that."

Julie Morin

Mayor of Lac-Mégantic

"The region and the city of Lac-Mégantic once again have the opportunity to be at the cutting edge, and the micro-grid will make Mégantic a forerunner in green and sustainable technologies, not only in Quebec but in Canada. This federal contribution once again demonstrates that this project represents Lac-Mégantic's values in terms of renewable energy. The micro-grid will develop energy-efficient best practices that hopefully will inspire Quebec and Canada."

François Jacques

MPP of Mégantic

Lac Mégantic Microgrid

Smart Grid Program



