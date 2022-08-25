SAINT JOHN, NB, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Natural Resources Canada

Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. Investing in renewable energy initiatives that support Canada's clean energy transition and lead to decarbonized, smart and integrated utilities will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. This will help keep our air clean and support stronger, healthier communities for everyone to call home.

Today, Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John–Rothesay, New Brunswick, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of $815,115 for the Smart Grid Innovation Network Canada (SGIN) to support electric utilities across Canada on the decarbonization and expansion of Canada's electricity grid through the Smart Energy Benchmarking Project.

The project will support electric utilities across Canada in preparing for the energy transition by engaging with Canadian utilities on the development of a Smart Energy Scorecard that will serve as a benchmark for their ambitions, activities and progress toward a clean, smart and electrified energy future.

SGIN is working with members Dunsky Energy + Climate Advisors , Siemens , the Mathematics of Information Technology and Complex Systems (MITACS) and the University of New Brunswick to support Canada's clean energy transition and, in the long term, lead to renewable energy projects that reduce GHG emissions.

Federal funding for this project is provided by Natural Resources Canada's $1.56-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways (SREPs) program. This program will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by enabling increased renewable energy capacity that will provide essential grid services while contributing to Canada's net-zero targets by 2050, which will improve public health by creating cleaner, more breathable air.

Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy ensures Canada will remain a world leader in clean power. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting local solutions and community-driven projects that will build a clean energy future for all. Together, we are building healthier, greener and more energy-resilient communities for future generations.

"While Canada already has one of the cleanest grids in the world, we know that we can and must produce more clean electricity to power the low-carbon economy and build a more sustainable future. That is why the Government of Canada is pleased to support the development of the Smart Energy Scorecard, making it easier for utilities to raise their ambition, map out their goals and measure their progress toward the achievement of a net-zero electricity grid."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"Building a cohesive baseline of the current state of the market will help identify gaps, focus efforts on high-priority goals and measure progress as utilities across the country move forward. We need to establish clear benchmarks in order to achieve energy goals."

Wayne Long

Member of Parliament for St. John–Rothesay

"Today's investment in the Smart Energy Benchmarking Project will leverage the strength of the Smart Grid Innovation Network Canada to further enable the knowledge sharing around innovation required to decarbonize Canada's utility sector."

Ryan Mitchell

CEO, Saint John Energy

"The Smart Energy Benchmarking Project is an excellent opportunity to both identify and share best practices for grid modernization across Canada. The insights from this project will help chart a path that enables decarbonization through broad electrification and further adoption of renewable energy."

Jeff Mocha

Vice President, Enterprise Innovation, OEC

"This benchmarking project announced today is a great platform for utilities to share their insights as they each work to tackle the decarbonization of their operations and support their clients with new offerings that are needed to meet Canada's GHG emissions targets."

Lori Clark

President and CEO, NB Power

