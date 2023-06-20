Canada invests in Simon Cunningham Elementary School Ventilation Improvements

SURREY, BC, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, and the Honourable Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care, announced a joint investment of $570,020 to improve air ventilation at Simon Cunningham Elementary School in Surrey.

This investment will enable the replacement of roof top units and upgrades to the digital control system at Simon Cunningham Elementary School. These ventilation improvements will reduce overall energy consumption and ensure that all heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are operating efficiently. They will also increase air flow coming from outside for better indoor air quality and create a healthier and more comfortable learning environment for students and staff.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Today's investment will provide the students and staff at Simon Cunningham Elementary School with important ventilation upgrades to create a healthier and more comfortable space to teach and learn. This project is one example of our commitment to ensuring that students in Surrey and throughout British Columbia have opportunities to learn and grow in the cleanest and best possible environment."

Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government understands the importance of providing students and school staff with modern and safe classrooms. The Federal Government's continued partnership and investment in the maintenance of our schools adds to our provincial commitment to make sure that students in B.C. are learning in the best possible environments."

The Honourable Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care

The Government of Canada is investing $456,016 in this project. The Government of British Columbia is contributing $114,004 .

is investing in this project. The Government of is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the Territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, 123 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in British Columbia , with a total federal contribution of more than 116 million.

, with a total federal contribution of more than 116 million. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

