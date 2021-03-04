WHITEHORSE, YT, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada is fortunate to have world-leading clean power resources. One of the most important ways to fight climate change is to harness these resources and use them to power our homes, businesses and lives. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in clean energy projects that will invigorate local economies and curb pollution.

The Honourable Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $2 million in funding for the Government of Yukon to explore the potential of geothermal energy as a long-term source of renewable energy for communities currently powered by diesel.

The project will engage Kluane First Nation, Liard First Nation and Teslin Tlingit Council in the planning and delivery of project activities with the goal of stimulating investments in geothermal energy development in Canada that will ultimately help achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Led by Yukon Geological Survey, this regional assessment will:

help fund at least two temperature-gradient wells to be drilled along the Denali Fault near the Kluane First Nation community of Burwash Landing , where early findings show strong geothermal potential; and

, where early findings show strong geothermal potential; and support exploratory work along two additional faults — the Tintina and Teslin — to identify suitable sites for future drilling of temperature gradient wells.

Geothermal energy is captured from the heat stored beneath the earth's surface, which when harnessed with clean technologies and equipment can be used to replace higher greenhouse gas–emitting sources like diesel.

Funding comes from Natural Resources Canada's Emerging Renewables Power Program — a $200-million program to expand the portfolio of commercially viable renewable energy sources available to provinces and territories as they work to reduce emissions from their electricity sectors. The funding is also part of Canada's more than $180-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program for public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities.

As outlined in Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, making Canada a world leader in clean power is a top priority. The government will continue to advance renewable energy projects that increase the supply of non-emitting power generation from coast to coast to coast.

Quotes

"Geothermal will help northern and remote communities use less diesel and more of this new clean energy technology. We're working with Yukon and First Nations to get to net zero by 2050."

Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources



"This project will help improve the understanding of geothermal resources in Yukon and in Canada. The Government of Canada will continue to work with provinces and territories to successfully develop these resources that will help us achieve net-zero emissions by 2050."

Larry Bagnell

Member of Parliament for Yukon

"The Government of Yukon is pleased to be working with Kluane First Nation, Liard First Nation and Teslin Tlingit Council to undertake this important work. This geothermal energy project fulfils one of the action items in Our Clean Future: A Yukon plan for climate change, energy and a green economy. We are committed to supporting the development of renewable energy, and we appreciate Canada's investment in the project."

Ranj Pillai

Yukon's Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources

