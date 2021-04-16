OTTAWA, ON, April 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to building a clean energy future that will strengthen the economy, create good jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This commitment is more important than ever as we plan our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anju Dhillon, Member of Parliament for Dorval—Lachine—LaSalle, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of nearly $10,000 for the Trans-West Group to conduct an energy assessment, identifying opportunities to lower its fuel costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its heavy-duty trucking fleet.

The assessment will provide an in-depth analysis of its truck fleet that will help Trans-West assess different technologies and equipment to reduce fuel consumption, including fuel saving retrofits, better logistic practices and new transport trucks that use electricity or lower carbon fuels.

The Trans-West Group also contributed to the project, bringing the total investment to nearly $20,000.

Federal funding for the project is provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Freight Assessment Program, which is investing $3.4 million to help companies make data-driven investment decisions to reduce their emissions and fuel costs.

Through Canada's strengthened climate plan, A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, the government will continue to expand the supply of clean electricity through investments in renewable and next generation clean energy and technology, and encourage cleaner modes of transportation.

"Lowering our emissions increases our competitiveness. Increasing our competitiveness creates more jobs. Projects like this are how we will get to net zero by 2050."



The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Canada's freight sector is an integral part of Canada's economy, delivering essential goods and services that drive economic growth. For the good of our workers, economy and planet, we will continue to embrace all of the tools, technologies and innovations required to reduce greenhouse gasses and create jobs."

Anju Dhillon

Member of Parliament for Dorval—Lachine—LaSalle

"The Trans-West Logistics Group is proud to work with the federal government to provide green environmental solutions in North America, especially since our travels account for 75 million kilometres per year."



Réal Gagnon

CEO Trans-West Group

