AMOS, QC , Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Species at risk, particularly woodland caribou, which are listed as threatened under the Species at Risk Act, continue to be an important issue for the natural resource sectors. The Government of Canada is investing in Indigenous-led conservation efforts to protect caribou habitat and ensure their continued survival as a crucial part of Canada's forest ecosystems.

Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $218,240 to the Abitibiwinni First Nation to support woodland caribou recovery in the region of Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

This project aims to inventory local Indigenous knowledge regarding the Detour and Kesagami woodland caribou populations' habitat, demography and behaviour in order to support land-use planning decisions. It will also serve as a basis for negotiating impact and benefit agreements with forest and mining industry stakeholders active on the community's ancestral territory.

Natural Resources Canada is providing funding to five Indigenous community-led projects across the country to support development and implementation of community-driven approaches to woodland caribou conservation, built on Indigenous knowledge.

"Indigenous Peoples are important stewards of Canada's forests. Investments like these, which build on traditional Indigenous knowledge, will play a critical role in the long-term survival of our forest ecosystems."

Marc G. Serré

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"Indigenous Peoples are taking ecosystem protection into their own hands and succeeding. This funding will support woodland caribou recovery and empower traditional expertise, while bringing local benefits to their communities."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Thanks to the financial support of Natural Resources Canada, we will be able to acquire our traditional knowledge and ensure better protection of the habitat of the woodland caribou in our ancestral territory."

James Cananasso

Vice-chief, Abitibiwinni First Nation

