OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is supporting and investing in innovative solutions aimed at improving the performance, viability and effectiveness of affordable housing.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced that close to $3.3 million in funding will be provided to 16 successful submissions under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) Demonstrations Initiative.

The NHS Demonstrations Initiative highlights solutions that support the National Housing Strategy priority areas and population groups. These solutions aim to spur awareness, knowledge and scaling of promising practices, strategies, programs, policies and technologies.

The 2021 open call competition targeted one specific area of high potential impact – Community Land Trusts (CLTs) and Land Assembly solutions that may ensure greater availability and access to land for affordable housing. The 16 successful submissions will each receive funding from $100,000 to $250,000.

The selected projects provide a diverse portfolio of CLT/Land assembly solutions addressing the specific needs of NHS population groups such as Indigenous population groups, women and children fleeing domestic violence, people labeled with a disability or mental illness, people experiencing homelessness, and Northerners.

The solutions from this call will support a culture of innovation by fostering partnerships, replication and scaling, as well as creating and disseminating real-world data for evidence-based decision-making.

Find out more about the NHS Demonstrations Initiative.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Increasing the supply of land for affordable housing requires innovative and disruptive thinking. The Demonstrations Initiative showcases the best new ideas ensuring that these can be repeated and scaled from coast to coast to coast. This is the National Housing Strategy at work for Canadians." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Quick facts

In addition to the 16 solutions being funded through the 2021 Demonstrations Initiative, the federal government recognizes that supporting CLTs to grow and thrive will involve multiple types of interventions, including support with acquisition, which goes beyond the scope of the Initiative.

This separate line of work is being undertaken by CMHC as it explores how CLT's may be supported in acquiring already operational and affordable rental buildings.

Funding for demonstrations is available to those who wish to address housing related issues identified under the NHS priority areas.

The NHS Demonstrations Initiative competitive open-call process occurs annually and will focus on different topics each year. The next open-call process will be held in 2022.

Experts interested in acting as reviewers are invited to manifest their interest by writing to [email protected]

The NHS includes $541 million over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation.

over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Associated Links

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. For more information, visit our website or follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn Instagram and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Backgrounder:

Successful submissions, 2021 NHS Demonstrations Initiative

Find further details on the projects.

Project Title and Stream Journey Stream: documenting journey; Dissemination Stream: disseminating existing model; Scaling Stream: scaling approaches to expand impact Lead organization and collaborators Requested CMHC funding (amounts subject to change pending final contribution

agreements and/or provincial or Territorial jurisdictional approval

where necessary) Project

localization Calgary Urban

Indigenous

Community Land

Trust Development Project SCALING STREAM Elizabeth Fry Society of Calgary, Alberta

Aboriginal Standing Committee on Housing and Homelessness (ASCHH)

The City of Calgary - Affordable Housing/Indigenous Relations Office

HomeSpace (Previously Calgary Community Land Trust)

United Way of Calgary $ 124,850 Calgary, AB Canadian Network

of Community Land

Trust's Technical

Assistance Program SCALING STREAM Canadian Network of Community Land Trusts

Cooperative Housing Federation of British Columbia

Cooperative Housing Federation of Canada

Ontario Non-Profit Network

The Neighbourhood Land Trust

University of Toronto

School of Cities

ArtsPond $ 230,290 National

scope Creating a revolving

loan fund to scale up

the Ottawa

Community Land Trust JOURNEY STREAM Ottawa Community Land Trust (OCLT)

Ottawa Community Foundation

Social Planning Council of Ottawa

New Market Funds Inc.

Vancity Community Investment Bank

Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation

CAHDCO $ 250,000 Ottawa, ON DTES Community

Land Trust JOURNEY STREAM Vancouver Aboriginal Community Policing Centre

DTES Community Trust Coalition

DTES SRO Collaborative Society

Powell Street Festival Society

Aboriginal Front Door Society

Watari Counselling and Support Services Society/LatinX Kitchen

Right to Remain Research Collective $ 250,000 Vancouver,

BC Fiducie foncière pour

un projet de cohabitat abordable à Lachine JOURNEY STREAM Village Urbain

GRT Groupe CDH

Caisse d'économie sociale Desjardins

Foncier Solidaire

Fondation Chagnon

Vivre en Ville

Territoires innovants en économie sociale et solidaire (TIESS)

Sid Lee Architecture

Arrondissement de Lachine

Université McGill à Montréal

Groupe TCJ

PME Inter Notaires $ 99,818 Lachine, QC Fiducie d'utilité

sociale, déploiement

et consolidation de

modèles SCALING

STREAM Territoires innovants en économie sociale et solidaire (TIESS)

Université de Sherbrooke

Therrien Couture Joli-Cœur

École des sciences de la gestion de l'UQAM

Chantier de l'économie sociale

Bureau de l'économie sociale à la Ville de Montréal

Rayside Labossière Architectes

Commission de développement économique des Premières Nations et du Labrador

Fédération de l'habitation coopérative du Québec (FHCQ)

Coopérative de développement régional Outaouais-Lanaudière (CDROL)

Foncier solidaire

Protec-Terre $ 249,987 QC –

provincial

scope Foncier solidaire

Brome-Missisquoi : un

parc immobilier perpétuellement

abordable, écologique

et de qualité JOURNEY STREAM Foncier solidaire Brome-Missisquoi

Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) de Brome-Missisquoi

Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon

Groupe TCJ

Agathe Lehel (travailleuse autonome)

Territoires innovants en économie sociale et solidaire

(TIESS)

Protec-Terre

Table logement de Brome-Missisquoi

Centre local de développement

(CLD) de Brome-Missisquoi

Arpent - Services-conseils en urbanisme et en aménagement

du territoire

Julie Villain – Designer web $ 200,000 Dunham, QC G.R.E.A.T. Housing

(Green Rural

Environmental

Affordable Together) JOURNEY STREAM Fourth Pig Green & Natural

Muskoka CLT, Community Living Huntsville

Christian Horizons

Tooketree Passive Homes

Breeze Business Management

SEEFA Building Analytics

M'Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre $ 249,800 District of Muskoka, ON Growing Local Land

Trusts through

Platform Co-

operatives in the

Short-term Rental

Market

JOURNEY STREAM FairBnB Canada

Kensington Market Community Land Trust $ 132,710

Halifax Affordable

Housing Community

Land Trust JOURNEY STREAM United Way Halifax

Halifax Regional Municipality

Davis Pier Consulting

Housing and Homelessness Partnership (HHP)

CLT902

Upper Hammonds Plains Strategic Initiatives Committee

Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre

Housing Nova Scotia

David Slipp - Stewart McKelvey

Law

HRM Planning and Development $ 234,700 Halifax, NS Journey to a York

Region Community

Housing Land Trust JOURNEY STREAM Blue Door Support Services (Blue Door)

Community Affordable Housing Solutions (CAHS)

Robins Appleby $ 212,946 York Region,

ON Kamloops Community

Land Trust (CLT)

Creation for

Affordable Housing JOURNEY STREAM Urban Matters $ 208,860 Kamloops, BC Kensington Market

Community Land

Trust DISSEMINATION

STREAM Kensington Market Community Land Trust

School of Cities

Affordable Housing Challenge Project $ 167,512 Toronto, ON Temiskaming District

Community Land

Trust JOURNEY STREAM Keepers of the Circle

Global Indigenous Development Trust

UBC Housing Research Collaborative

Aboriginal People's Alliance (Northern Ontario)

Beaverhouse First Nation

Women's National Housing and Homelessness Network

Indigenous Working Group $ 250,000 Temiskaming District, ON Scaling the

community-based CLT

through diversified

land securement

strategies and

multi-sectoral

partnerships SCALING STREAM The Neighbourhood Land Trust

YWCA Toronto, Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre (PARC)

Building Up

Toronto Environmental Alliance

Van City Community Investment Bank (VCIB)

Parcel Development of SVN Architects and Planners (SVN) $ 175,250 National

scope Directed demonstration Demonstrations initiatives led by external organizations in areas of strategic interest that are aligned with

the National Housing Strategy and federal priorities. Whitehorse

Community Land

Trust JOURNEY STREAM Northern Community Land Trust Society

Yukon Housing Corporation

New Commons Development (NCD)

Yukon Government

City of Whitehorse

Rosenberg & Associates

Site North Office

Across the River Consulting $ 239,164 Whitehorse, YT

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Information on this release: Mikaela Harrison, Office of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, P.C., M.P., Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), [email protected]

Related Links

www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca

