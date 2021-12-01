Canada invests in projects to demonstrate Community Land Trust Solutions for Affordable Housing Français

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why the Government of Canada is supporting and investing in innovative solutions aimed at improving the performance, viability and effectiveness of affordable housing.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), announced that close to $3.3 million in funding will be provided to 16 successful submissions under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) Demonstrations Initiative.

The NHS Demonstrations Initiative highlights solutions that support the National Housing Strategy priority areas and population groups. These solutions aim to spur awareness, knowledge and scaling of promising practices, strategies, programs, policies and technologies.

The 2021 open call competition targeted one specific area of high potential impact – Community Land Trusts (CLTs) and Land Assembly solutions that may ensure greater availability and access to land for affordable housing. The 16 successful submissions will each receive funding from $100,000 to $250,000.

The selected projects provide a diverse portfolio of CLT/Land assembly solutions addressing the specific needs of NHS population groups such as Indigenous population groups, women and children fleeing domestic violence, people labeled with a disability or mental illness, people experiencing homelessness, and Northerners.

The solutions from this call will support a culture of innovation by fostering partnerships, replication and scaling, as well as creating and disseminating real-world data for evidence-based decision-making.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Increasing the supply of land for affordable housing requires innovative and disruptive thinking. The Demonstrations Initiative showcases the best new ideas ensuring that these can be repeated and scaled from coast to coast to coast. This is the National Housing Strategy at work for Canadians." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Quick facts

  • In addition to the 16 solutions being funded through the 2021 Demonstrations Initiative, the federal government recognizes that supporting CLTs to grow and thrive will involve multiple types of interventions, including support with acquisition, which goes beyond the scope of the Initiative.
  • This separate line of work is being undertaken by CMHC as it explores how CLT's may be supported in acquiring already operational and affordable rental buildings.
  • Funding for demonstrations is available to those who wish to address housing related issues identified under the NHS priority areas.
  • The NHS Demonstrations Initiative competitive open-call process occurs annually and will focus on different topics each year. The next open-call process will be held in 2022.
  • Experts interested in acting as reviewers are invited to manifest their interest by writing to [email protected]
  • The NHS includes $541 million over 10 years to support research on housing needs and conditions, the housing finance system, market stability and housing sector innovation.
  • Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

Backgrounder:

Successful submissions, 2021 NHS Demonstrations Initiative

Find further details on the projects.

Project Title and Stream

Journey Stream: documenting journey;

Dissemination Stream: disseminating existing model;

Scaling Stream: scaling approaches to expand impact

Lead organization

and collaborators

Requested CMHC funding

(amounts subject to change pending final contribution
agreements and/or provincial or Territorial jurisdictional approval
where necessary)

Project
localization

Calgary Urban
Indigenous
Community Land
Trust Development Project

SCALING STREAM
  • Elizabeth Fry Society of Calgary, Alberta
  • Aboriginal Standing Committee on Housing and Homelessness (ASCHH)
  • The City of Calgary - Affordable Housing/Indigenous Relations Office
  • HomeSpace (Previously Calgary Community Land Trust)
  • United Way of Calgary

$  124,850

 

Calgary, AB

Canadian Network
of Community Land
Trust's Technical
Assistance Program

SCALING STREAM
  • Canadian Network of Community Land Trusts
  • Cooperative Housing Federation of British Columbia
  • Cooperative Housing Federation of Canada
  • Ontario Non-Profit Network
  • The Neighbourhood Land Trust
  • University of Toronto
  • School of Cities
  • ArtsPond

$  230,290

 

National
scope

Creating a revolving
loan fund to scale up
the Ottawa
Community Land Trust

JOURNEY STREAM
  • Ottawa Community Land Trust (OCLT)
  • Ottawa Community Foundation
  • Social Planning Council of Ottawa
  • New Market Funds Inc.
  • Vancity Community Investment Bank
  • Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation
  • CAHDCO

$ 250,000

Ottawa, ON

DTES Community
Land Trust

JOURNEY STREAM
  • Vancouver Aboriginal Community Policing Centre
  • DTES Community Trust Coalition
  • DTES SRO Collaborative Society
  • Powell Street Festival Society
  • Aboriginal Front Door Society
  • Watari Counselling and Support Services Society/LatinX Kitchen
  • Right to Remain Research Collective

$ 250,000

Vancouver,
BC

 

Fiducie foncière pour
un projet de cohabitat abordable à Lachine

JOURNEY STREAM 
  • Village Urbain
  • GRT Groupe CDH
  • Caisse d'économie sociale Desjardins
  • Foncier Solidaire
  • Fondation Chagnon
  • Vivre en Ville
  • Territoires innovants en économie sociale et solidaire (TIESS)
  • Sid Lee Architecture
  • Arrondissement de Lachine
  • Université McGill à Montréal
  • Groupe TCJ
  • PME Inter Notaires

$ 99,818

 

Lachine, QC

Fiducie d'utilité
sociale, déploiement
et consolidation de
modèles SCALING
STREAM
  • Territoires innovants en économie sociale et solidaire (TIESS)
  • Université de Sherbrooke
  • Therrien Couture Joli-Cœur
  • École des sciences de la gestion de l'UQAM
  • Chantier de l'économie sociale
  • Bureau de l'économie sociale à la Ville de Montréal
  • Rayside Labossière Architectes
  • Commission de développement économique des Premières Nations et du Labrador
  • Fédération de l'habitation coopérative du Québec (FHCQ)
  • Coopérative de développement régional Outaouais-Lanaudière (CDROL)
  • Foncier solidaire
  • Protec-Terre

$  249,987

 

QC –
provincial
scope

Foncier solidaire
Brome-Missisquoi : un
parc immobilier perpétuellement
abordable, écologique
et de qualité

JOURNEY STREAM
  • Foncier solidaire Brome-Missisquoi
    Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) de Brome-Missisquoi
  • Fondation Lucie et André Chagnon
  • Groupe TCJ
  • Agathe Lehel (travailleuse autonome)
  • Territoires innovants en économie sociale et solidaire
    (TIESS)
  • Protec-Terre
  • Table logement de Brome-Missisquoi
  • Centre local de développement
    (CLD) de Brome-Missisquoi
  • Arpent - Services-conseils en urbanisme et en aménagement
    du territoire
  • Julie Villain – Designer web

 

$ 200,000

 

Dunham, QC

G.R.E.A.T. Housing
(Green Rural
Environmental
Affordable Together)

JOURNEY STREAM
  • Fourth Pig Green & Natural
  • Muskoka CLT, Community Living Huntsville
  • Christian Horizons
  • Tooketree Passive Homes
  • Breeze Business Management
  • SEEFA Building Analytics
  • M'Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre

$ 249,800

 

District of Muskoka, ON

Growing Local Land
Trusts through
Platform Co-
operatives in the
Short-term Rental
Market
JOURNEY STREAM
  • FairBnB Canada
  • Kensington Market Community Land Trust

$ 132,710

Halifax Affordable
Housing Community
Land Trust

JOURNEY STREAM
  • United Way Halifax
  • Halifax Regional Municipality
  • Davis Pier Consulting
  • Housing and Homelessness Partnership (HHP)
  • CLT902
  • Upper Hammonds Plains Strategic Initiatives Committee
  • Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre
  • Housing Nova Scotia
  • David Slipp - Stewart McKelvey
    Law
  • HRM Planning and Development

$ 234,700

 

Halifax, NS

Journey to a York
Region Community
Housing Land Trust

JOURNEY STREAM
  • Blue Door Support Services (Blue Door)
  • Community Affordable Housing Solutions (CAHS)
  • Robins Appleby

$ 212,946

York Region,
ON

Kamloops Community
Land Trust (CLT)
Creation for
Affordable Housing

JOURNEY STREAM
  • Urban Matters

$ 208,860

 

Kamloops, BC

Kensington Market
Community Land
Trust

DISSEMINATION
STREAM
  • Kensington Market Community Land Trust
  • School of Cities
  • Affordable Housing Challenge Project

$ 167,512

Toronto, ON

Temiskaming District
Community Land
Trust

JOURNEY STREAM
  • Keepers of the Circle
  • Global Indigenous Development Trust
  • UBC Housing Research Collaborative
  • Aboriginal People's Alliance (Northern Ontario)
  • Beaverhouse First Nation
  • Women's National Housing and Homelessness Network
  • Indigenous Working Group

 

$ 250,000

Temiskaming District, ON

Scaling the
community-based CLT
through diversified
land securement
strategies and
multi-sectoral
partnerships

SCALING STREAM
  • The Neighbourhood Land Trust
  • YWCA Toronto, Parkdale Activity-Recreation Centre (PARC)
  • Building Up
  • Toronto Environmental Alliance
  • Van City Community Investment Bank (VCIB)
  • Parcel Development of SVN Architects and Planners (SVN)

$  175,250

 

National
scope

Directed demonstration

Demonstrations initiatives led by external organizations in areas of strategic interest that are aligned with
the National Housing Strategy and federal priorities.

Whitehorse
Community Land
Trust

JOURNEY STREAM
  • Northern Community Land Trust Society
  • Yukon Housing Corporation
  • New Commons Development (NCD)
  • Yukon Government
  • City of Whitehorse
  • Rosenberg & Associates
  • Site North Office
  • Across the River Consulting

$ 239,164

 

Whitehorse, YT

