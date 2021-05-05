VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support the natural resource sectors. This is more important than ever as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of more than $1.7 million to British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) to address barriers to electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

Specifically, funding will support the expansion of the EV Charging Network Management System developed by the BCIT's Smart Microgrid Applied Research Team. The team will demonstrate EV infrastructure solutions that improve interoperability issues, grid efficiencies and drivers' charging experience.

BCIT, along with FLO | AddÉnergie, the City of New Westminster, IBX Data Systems and Sun Country Highway, is also investing in the project bringing the total funding amount over $4.1 million.

The transportation sector accounts for 25 percent of Canada's greenhouse gas emissions. Data collected through this project will support the future integration of fast-charging infrastructure, create jobs and contribute to an increased uptake of EVs.

The federal funding for this project was provided through Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program, which aims to accelerate the market entry of next-generation clean energy technologies.

The government is supporting innovative energy initiatives that lower emissions, create healthier communities and provide opportunities for economic development.

"Canadians want greener options to get to where they need to go. We're making EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available, allowing Canadians to be in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"BCIT pioneered the concept of campuses as living labs of sustainability — such as the Smart Microgrid — as part of our unique education model to engage the community in solving real-world challenges. This investment further expands applied education opportunities for students and researchers to partner with industry in creating innovative and sustainable solutions that support the environmental, social and economic prosperity of our country."

Kathy Kinloch

President, British Columbia Institute of Technology

"We want to thank NRCAN for its support and BCIT for their expert collaboration in this project demonstrating open communication technology for connected charging stations, something that will ensure long-term viability of the charging infrastructure we are building today."

Louis Tremblay

President and Chief Executive Officer, FLO | AddÉnergie

