Canada Invests in New Forest Sector Technologies in Trois-Rivières

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - When we invest in Canadian businesses, our economy grows and our communities benefit. That's why the Government of Canada is investing in the development of innovative new technologies in Canada's forest sector.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $2 million to Kruger Biomaterials Inc., making them the first in the world to operate a commercial-scale facility manufacturing cellulose filaments.

Derived from natural and renewable wood fibres, cellulose filaments are a revolutionary bio-based material that can enhance the strength, durability and overall functionality of many consumer and industrial products, including in specialty papers, plastic and concrete. They can replace chemical-based materials with applications in various markets, such as automotive, construction and aerospace.

The project will upgrade the company's existing plant in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, allowing Kruger Biomaterials Inc. to operate on a 24/7 basis to develop smart, eco-friendly solutions that meet future demands of the marketplace, while ensuring Canada and Quebec's forest sector remains competitive.

Funding for this project is provided through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation (IFIT) program, which encourages the Canadian forest sector to implement unique technologies and helps get them to market. By investing in forest sector technologies, we can provide greener solutions that will help tackle climate change, and transition toward a low-carbon economy.

Through Budget 2019, the Government of Canada committed an additional $82.9 million over three years, starting in 2020-21, for the IFIT program. This investment will continue to encourage the industrial commercialization and adoption of innovative technologies and processes in Canada's forest sector.

Quotes

"Canada's forest sector remains essential to our economy and provides good, middle-class jobs for Canadians from coast to coast. We are proud to work with Kruger Biomaterials Inc. to develop innovative technologies in Canada's forest sector, which help promote market access for Canadian and Quebecer products."

François-Philippe Champagne

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Thanks to the support of the Government of Canada through the Investments in Forest Industry Transformation program, this investment will further unlock the potential of cellulose filaments by accelerating its commercial development and making high-performance bio-based materials available to growing markets. We are very proud to contribute to the diversification of the Canadian forest industry and promote clean technology for the future. "

Maxime Cossette

Vice President, Global Sustainability and Biomaterials for Kruger

