VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is building a clean energy future to strengthen the economy, create good, middle-class jobs and support workers in the natural resource sectors.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $2,350,000 investment to the British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority to install 47 electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers across the province to put British Columbians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future.

Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative, all fast chargers will be available for public use by early winter.

The Government of British Columbia, through the CleanBC Go Electric Program, is also contributing $1,175,000 toward this initiative, bringing the total project cost to $3,525,000.

Canada has invested over $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure more accessible by establishing a coast-to-coast network of fast chargers and installing chargers in localized areas. The government also provides incentives of up to $5,000 to increase affordability for Canadian consumers to buy EVs and full tax write-offs for businesses purchasing them.

These investments support Canada's new accelerated target of 100 percent zero-emission light-duty vehicle sales by 2035. Driving down transportation emissions is critical to achieving Canada's ambitious climate change targets and require a combination of investments and regulations to support Canadians and industry in this transition.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good, middle-class jobs, advance Canada's low-carbon future and will get us to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We're making EVs more affordable and charging infrastructure readily available, putting Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"With our commitment to have all new vehicle sales be zero emissions by 2035, electric vehicles represent both the present and the future of transportation in Canada. From Pemberton to Sechelt, from Surrey to Prince Rupert, this project will provide residents in our region and across British Columbia with the electric charging infrastructure they need to get around. With investments like these, our government is making clean transportation choices more affordable and accessible, and setting the course for a prosperous zero-emissions future."

Patrick Weiler

Member of Parliament for West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

"More and more British Columbians are switching to electric vehicles to save on fuel costs and reduce air pollution. Through CleanBC, we're working with our partners to expand our EV charging network across the province, make it easier for drivers to go electric and put B.C. on the road to a clean energy future."

The Honourable Bruce Ralston

Minister of Energy, Mines and Low-Carbon Innovation

"This investment will make electric vehicle charging more accessible, paving the way for even greater electric vehicle adoption in B.C. Electric vehicles are a great option for British Columbians looking to reduce their impact on the environment because of our clean power, and we look forward to working with all levels of government and the communities we serve to expand our fast-charging station network."

Chris O'Riley

BC Hydro's President and Chief Executive Officer

