ACACIAVILLE, NS, April 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, and Kerry Johnson, President of the Jordantown-Acaciaville-Conway Betterment Association (JACBA), announced a federal investment of up to $2.6 million to support the construction of a Centre of Excellence focused on the African Nova Scotian community.

The Centre of Excellence will combat systemic inequities, celebrate the culture, history and heritage of African Nova Scotians, and provide much needed multi-generational supports to the community. This new building will be at the heart of the community by promoting the education and overall health of the African Nova Scotian community.

The Centre will provide early childhood educational programs, after-school programming, a seniors' space for day programs and activities, skills development, economic development and financial planning supports, ancestry research, and much more. Through new and existing partnerships with educational institutions across the province, the Centre will provide education and training programs to those who were denied the opportunity to receive an education.

In addition to the direct programs and services the Centre will provide, it will also be a welcoming, culturally responsive space that will promote cross-cultural understanding, appreciation, and acceptance of all persons. Through fostering this deeper understanding of the experiences of African Nova Scotians, the Centre of Excellence will create an inclusive community where all can thrive.

The building will be designed to Zero Carbon Building (ZCB) standards, including the use of low carbon materials, and to withstand extreme weather events.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Today's investment will make strides towards our net-zero goals, reduce harmful carbon emissions, and increase energy efficiency. It will equally result in the establishment of a much-needed hub to provide support services and enable the preservation and celebration of the long-spanning and unique heritage of African Nova Scotians. This project is a great example of how we can work together to honour our country's rich diversity, while better protecting our environment."

Darrell Samson, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Sackville—Preston—Chezzetcook, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"On behalf of the members of the Jordantown-Acaciaville-Conway Betterment Association, I would like to thank the JACBA Management Committee who has worked diligently with our Project Managers to bring forward a structure that will greatly enhance not only the Black Community but the general population in the Digby County Area. As we enter in the first stage of construction, our focus will shift to fundraising and Programming for the Centre."

Kerry Johnson, President of the Jordantown-Acaciaville-Conway Betterment Association

The Government of Canada is investing up to $ 2,613,143.00 million through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, and the Jordantown-Acaciaville-Conway Betterment Association is contributing $ 674,000 through fundraising efforts.

is investing up to through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, and the Jordantown-Acaciaville-Conway Betterment Association is contributing through fundraising efforts. Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a funding agreement.

The funding announced today is in addition to $1,691,813.00 in federal contribution provided through the New Building Canada Fund – Small Communities Fund and $6,848,187 in provincial funding from the Government of Nova Scotia .

in federal contribution provided through the New Building Canada Fund – Small Communities Fund and in provincial funding from the Government of . The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. For more information, please visit the I nfrastructure Canada website .

. Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

, Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and in investments towards a healthy environment and economy. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

