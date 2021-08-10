KEBAOWEK, QC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's forest sector is an important source of employment for many Indigenous communities. The Government of Canada is investing in Indigenous-led development projects across the country to promote new economic opportunities in the forest sector and in their communities.

Marc G. Serré, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $240,000 investment to the Kebaowek First Nation to support the expansion of forest sector transportation activities. The investment helped the community secure an additional transportation truck to support training activities, which allowed the community to expand its workforce.

This investment is creating employment as well as increased knowledge and economic opportunities for Indigenous participation in the forest sector on their traditional lands. The funding is part of Natural Resources Canada's Indigenous Forestry Initiative, which provides financial support to Indigenous-led economic development projects in Canada's forest sector. Benefits of the program include increased Indigenous participation, engagement and economic development in forestry-related opportunities, businesses, careers and governance.

By investing in Indigenous participation in the forest sector, we can advance Indigenous self-determination, close socio-economic gaps and provide greener solutions that tackle climate change and transition toward a low-carbon economy. We recognize the value, both economically and spiritually, that the forest sector brings to these communities, and we're working toward building a stronger Indigenous forest sector.

Quotes

"Indigenous Peoples play a critical role in Canada's forest sector. Investments like these support workers, their families and the community, all while advancing innovation in the industry and reconciliation between Canada and the Indigenous Peoples who have lived on this territory since time immemorial."

Marc G. Serré

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources

Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"Indigenous Peoples are taking economic development into their own hands and succeeding. The Indigenous Forestry Initiative supports Indigenous forestry workers and businesses with new opportunities to expand operations and grow while bringing local benefits to their communities."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"This investment will provide Kebaowek First Nation with new supports for forestry training, and to increase the workforce as needed for economic recovery after COVID-19. We will continue to work with Indigenous partners in Quebec and across Canada to ensure that Indigenous communities have the resources and tools they need to better rebuild themselves, and to ensure a healthier, safer and more prosperous future."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Through Natural Resources Canada's Indigenous Forestry Initiative program, we will continue to invest and support sustainable forest management practices while providing meaningful training and employment in the forestry sector. This investment will help Kebaowek First Nation to use our traditional lands to grow a forestry business that is sustainable and profitable. This means good jobs for the members of the community."

Chief Lance Haymond

Kebaowek First Nation

Associated Links

Indigenous Forestry Initiative

Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan )

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Ian Cameron, Acting Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 613-447-3488, [email protected]; Media Relations, Natural Resources Canada, Ottawa, 343-292-6100, [email protected]

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

