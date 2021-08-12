CRABTREE, QC, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Improvements in energy efficiency are critical to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Such improvements will help businesses increase their competitiveness and contribute to a cleaner environment. The Government of Canada is investing in building a low-emission energy future to provide a healthier planet for future generations.

Earlier today, parliamentary Secretary Marc G. Serré, on behalf of the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, announced a $40,000 investment to Kruger Products, Canada's leading tissue products manufacturer, to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions at its Crabtree plant in Quebec.

This funding will enable Kruger Products to take the necessary steps to certify its Crabtree plant to the ISO 50001 Energy Management Standard. Through this certification, the plant commits to reducing its impact on the environment, conserving energy resources and improving its performance through the efficient management of all forms of energy.

In fact, the average IS0 50001-certified facility will experience a cumulative energy performance improvement of almost 3% in the first two years alone.

Federal funding for this project is provided by the Industrial Energy Management Program, which offers financial assistance to help fund Canadian industrial facilities' energy management projects.

This funding supplements the investments made by Kruger Products itself to carry out this energy efficiency project and obtain ISO 50001 certification, for a total combined investment of $660,000.

Kruger Products employs 2,700 people in 9 manufacturing plants located across North America and manufactures some of Canada's most popular tissue brands. Acquired in 1997, the Crabtree facility has been in operation since 1905 and houses various operations, including deinking, pulping, manufacturing tissue products and converting them into finished packaged products.

The government supports green infrastructure projects that create good jobs and support Canada's low-emission future. Improving energy efficiency in Canada's industrial sector is a key part of Canada's efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quotes

"Improvements in energy efficiency will reduce pollution while lowering energy costs and supporting businesses. This is how we get to net zero by 2050."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.

Minister of Natural Resources

"Energy efficiency is essential in building Canada's zero-emission future. By partnering with companies like Kruger Products, we are reducing greenhouse gas emissions in Canada's industrial sector and moving closer to reaching our climate goals."

Marc G. Serré

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt

"We are grateful for Natural Resources Canada's support of this initiative that fits perfectly into our overall sustainability strategy, which is a priority not only for Kruger Products, but for all Kruger operations in North America. By continually improving our energy efficiency, we will make our production process even more responsible and respectful of the environment, consumers and our communities."

Michel Manseau

Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Products, Kruger Products

Associated Links

