Canada Invests in Greener, More Affordable Electricity Distribution for Ontario

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Transitioning to a clean energy future is the new imperative. Through green infrastructure project investments, we are developing new and innovative technologies to fight climate change, foster economic growth and provide good jobs for Canadians.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced a $5-million investment for the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) for the development of an energy system solution that will improve the economics of providing electricity services to consumers while providing new opportunities in clean technologies — a first in Ontario.

This project will design and test the potential for small, local resources — including storage and solar photovoltaic — to avoid the need for new power lines or other infrastructure. By exploring new options to meet consumers' needs, this project will demonstrate best practices for delivering more affordable electricity to Canadians, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

This federal funding, which demonstrates a commitment to environmentally friendly, innovative clean energy solutions, was provided through the smart grid stream of Natural Resources Canada's Green Infrastructure Program. It is key to building Canada's clean growth economy, helping accelerate the deployment and market entry of next-generation clean energy infrastructure. The program is part of the Government of Canada's more than $180-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

The IESO operates Ontario's power grid 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, ensuring Ontarians receive a reliable and cost-effective source of power when and where they need it. It works with sector partners and engages with communities across Ontario to plan and prepare for the province's electricity needs, now and into the future.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to investing in green infrastructure and clean energy technologies that benefit Canadians from coast to coast. This investment in a cleaner and more affordable energy system will help us continue the fight against climate change and ensure a cleaner environment for future generations."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"When we're out talking to communities, one common theme we hear is a desire to have more choice in how their electricity needs are met. This pilot will help us learn if we can enable that choice while also reducing costs for Ontarians."

Terry Young

Vice-President of Policy, Engagement and Innovation, IESO

Associated Links



Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

For further information: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6100, NRCan.media_relations-media_relations.RNCan@canada.ca; Vanessa Adams, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Natural Resources, 343-543-7645, Vanessa.Adams@canada.ca

Related Links

www.nrcan.gc.ca

