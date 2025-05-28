News provided byNatural Resources Canada
May 28, 2025, 10:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, announced $15 million to create 470 employment and skills training opportunities for youth across Canada in natural resources sectors including energy, forestry, mining, earth sciences and clean technology.
Through the Science and Technology Internship Program (STIP) – Green Jobs, employers in natural resources sectors can apply for funding to hire, train and mentor youth aged 15 to 30 for up to 12 months. These job opportunities will ensure that Canada's natural resources sectors remain a source of economic growth and prosperity in the future.
STIP – Green Jobs is part of the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), which supports youth in gaining the hands-on skills and experience they need to effectively transition into the labour market.
Visit Natural Resources Canada's STIP – Green Jobs page to find out how to apply to be an employer or an intern.
Quotes
"Canada's natural resources industries need talented and well-trained young people if we are going to make Canada an energy superpower and create the strongest economy in the G7 for decades to come. Jobs like these provide the opportunities that make Canada the best country in the world — where hard work pays off, good jobs are available for all Canadians and we invest in our natural strengths and ensure our economic sovereignty."
The Honourable Tim Hodgson
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources
"Canada is home to world-class talent and rich natural resources. The announcement the federal government is making today on green jobs for youth today marries the two. This $15-million investment will create hundreds of good-paying jobs, build up our green energy infrastructure and grow our economy for generations to come."
The Honourable Patty Hajdu
Minister of Jobs and Families
Quick Facts
- STIP – Green Jobs provides funding to eligible employers across Canada to hire, train and mentor youth in the natural resources sector, including in energy, forestry, mining, critical minerals, earth science and clean technology.
- Funding for jobs is now available through 11 delivery organizations:
- Clean Foundation Nova Scotia
- Colleges and Institutes Canada
- Electricity Human Resources Canada
- Environmental Careers Organization of Canada
- Indigenous Clean Energy Social Enterprise
- First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Sustainable Development Institute
- Mining Industry Human Resources Council
- Pinnguaq Association
- Project Learning Tree Canada
- Student Energy
- United Nations Association in Canada
- STIP – Green Jobs promotes inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility by targeting 60-percent participation from employment equity groups.
- Since 2017, STIP – Green Jobs has created more than 5,300 green jobs and skills training opportunities for youth in all provinces and territories.
- With STIP – Green Jobs, Canada is taking action on its whole-of-government approach to create sustainable jobs and build a strong economy. Canada's approach to sustainable jobs is outlined in its 2023-2025 interim Sustainable Jobs Plan and the Canadian Sustainable Jobs Act (2024).
- The Youth Employment and Skills Strategy is a horizontal initiative funded at $351.2 million in 2025–26, involving 12 federal departments and agencies, including Natural Resources Canada. The STIP – Green Jobs has been part of the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy since 1997.
Associated links
- Natural Resources Canada's Science and Technology Internship Program - Green Jobs
- Youth Employment and Skills Strategy
- 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan: Clean Air, Strong Economy
- Sustainable Jobs Plan
