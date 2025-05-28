OTTAWA, ON, May 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families, announced $15 million to create 470 employment and skills training opportunities for youth across Canada in natural resources sectors including energy, forestry, mining, earth sciences and clean technology.

Through the Science and Technology Internship Program (STIP) – Green Jobs, employers in natural resources sectors can apply for funding to hire, train and mentor youth aged 15 to 30 for up to 12 months. These job opportunities will ensure that Canada's natural resources sectors remain a source of economic growth and prosperity in the future.

STIP – Green Jobs is part of the Government of Canada's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), which supports youth in gaining the hands-on skills and experience they need to effectively transition into the labour market.

Visit Natural Resources Canada's STIP – Green Jobs page to find out how to apply to be an employer or an intern.

Quotes

"Canada's natural resources industries need talented and well-trained young people if we are going to make Canada an energy superpower and create the strongest economy in the G7 for decades to come. Jobs like these provide the opportunities that make Canada the best country in the world — where hard work pays off, good jobs are available for all Canadians and we invest in our natural strengths and ensure our economic sovereignty."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Canada is home to world-class talent and rich natural resources. The announcement the federal government is making today on green jobs for youth today marries the two. This $15-million investment will create hundreds of good-paying jobs, build up our green energy infrastructure and grow our economy for generations to come."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families

Quick Facts

Associated links

